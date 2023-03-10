Sarah Rowe hoping to fulfil potential with Bohs

Sarah Rowe insists she hasn’t returned to the domestic football shop window just because of Ireland’s World Cup breakthrough.

While Vera Pauw and several of Rowe’s former Ireland underage teammates such as Katie McCabe are heading to Australia in July, she’s travelled the opposite direction.

Bohemians swooped to capture the winger once she opted to pause her football stint at Melbourne Victory and Australian rules career.

The Mayo native remains contracted to Collingwood but the uncertainty over the 2023 season start date presented a dilemma she solved by venturing back to familiar territory.

Rowe made her Bohs debut in last Saturday’s opening day win at Treaty United and will feature at Dalymount Park on Saturday as they face her former club and double holders Shelbourne.

Although she spoke Down Under about her World Cup ambition, the prospect of resuming an international career that encompassed a couple of caps eight years ago isn’t the primary goal of her comeback.

Just two home-based players – Shamrock Rovers duo Áine O’Gorman and Abbie Larkin – were picked by Pauw for the most recent Ireland squad last month and the squeeze is on from a glut of foreign-born players declaring through the granny rule.

“I feel like there has been a narrative created around it,” asserted the 27-year-old.

“For me it’s about doing everything to reach my potential in football. I have enjoyed going back to a sport I love and that I’m really passionate about.”

A talented sport star from her early teens, Rowe has devoted her undivided time to Mayo GAA before moving to Australia to play professionally in 2018. Even there, she rediscovered her love for football.

“After being at the U19 Euros with Ireland (in 2014), I got a few senior caps but wanted to win an All-Ireland with Mayo. I’d given football everything so wanted to do the same with GAA.

“Apart from two playing two games for Shelbourne, I haven’t really played football for eight years.

“Then the opportunity came up with Melbourne Victory last year. It felt like the perfect opportunity because our seasons had aligned.” Readjusting to a different code, albeit in a professional environment, wasn’t straightforward.

“I had just come off the back of an AFL season and the coach backed me on word of mouth,” she explains.

“I kept asking the coaches to give me time, be patient, I will get there. These things will come back to me.

“But the first few training weeks were difficult. I hadn’t forgotten how to play the game but had to re-hone the skills and rely on my muscle memory of what I had known before.

“And training in terms of soccer is very different to AFL; different preparation.

“You are more an endurance-based athlete in AFL, but the short, sharp agility focus that is put on soccer players, you need to get all that fast twitch stuff back as well.”

Bohemians, or any Irish club, couldn’t replicate that intensity given semi-professionalism is only creeping into the scene here but reconnecting with Sean Byrne, the Bohs manager who also works on the FAI’s Educational Training Board – formerly known as the FÁS course – facilitated continuity.

“I’d worked with Sean previously and really trusted him,” said Rowe, who admitted Shelbourne’s recruitment splurge nailed any hope of a return to the Reds.

“Between training with the boys, Bohs and extra sessions, I’m doing six sessions per week and a match on Saturday. That’s what I’m used to as it was my job in Australia.” Saturday’s Dublin derby is the showcase for Rowe to shine.

“There’s no bad blood with Shelbourne,” she insisted. “They had signed new players, including wingers, so it made more sense going to Bohs.

“To face my teammates is always a funny one. I get on well with their captain Pearl Slattery and gave her a heads-up before my signing was announced.” Announcing her return on the pitch could rekindle that World Cup target.