Pauw stands by defensive tactics

THIRTY-FIVE years after Jack Charlton ignored the purists to make history, Vera Pauw is also not for turning when it comes to the style or substance debate.

Pauw has emulated the late Big Jack’s pioneering feat of breaking a qualification hoodoo by reaching this summer’s Women’s World Cup but the method to her success has not escaped scrutiny.

Much like Charlton’s formula, defensive nous is a cornerstone and seven clean sheets reflect the diligence and discipline of a rearguard harnessed religiously by three central defenders.

Set-pieces – again a staple of the Put ‘Em Under Pressure template – are relied upon, evidenced by three of the four goals scored against Sweden and Finland in qualifying sourced from free-kicks.

Deadballs also created all the goals in a famous 3-2 friendly win against Australia 18 months ago, the same opposition Ireland open their World Cup crusade against at an expected thronged 83,000-capacity Sydney Olympic Stadium.

The “low-block” approach leaves Karen Duggan “cold”.

Writing in the Irish Times following the recent scoreless draw against China, the player who declined to reverse her retirement decision after Pauw arrived in the job four years ago feared Ireland won’t make a lasting impression Down Under unless Pauw releases the shackles.

“It is not that I love a deep block - I love winning,” defended the Dutch manager, evidently taking umbrage to the critique.

“Of course, I’m a bit disappointed, especially hearing it from a player who has retired. The low block is not me but is what this team needs to perform and win. How would I say this? If you open yourself up, you could lose 5-0.”

Pauw is certainly not going to compromise now, particularly as five of Ireland’s next six games are against teams ranked 12 or higher in the world.

Up first is a double-header against World champions USA in Austin and St Louis on April 8 and 11 before the warm-up games conclude at Tallaght Stadium with the visits of Zambia on June 22 and a French side situated fifth in FIFA's standings for their July 6 sendoff.

Twelfth-placed tournament hosts Australia await before their second group game in Perth six days later against Olympic champions Canada, located a spot behind France.

Speaking at Wednesday’s event hosted by team sponsor Sky to mark international women’s day, Pauw offered a detailed and sobering rationale to her cautious tactics.

“We need to be realistic and stay with our feet on the ground,” she reasons.

“It wasn’t for nothing that the bookmakers had us at 9/2 to beat Scotland in the playoff.

“We have performed as a team so well - and that starts with not conceding.

“I play five back at the because, although we have fantastic players there, they are not the fastest players.

“So, as soon as there is an extra player coming from midfield, with four at the back, they run in between you and pace in behind. We use five so we can put pressure on the wing without losing security in the centre.

“That is why we have two midfielders in front who can immediately go forward but still be the cover of the attack.” Whilst acknowledging more firepower is desirable, Pauw isn’t entertaining the notion of her couple of world-class playmakers being underutilised as a lethal combo.

“Karen wrote that Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe were too far away from each other against China but it’s the opposite,” she countered.

“They were probably too close to each other because Denise was literally five metres away from Katie.

“We scored more goals against Georgia in qualifying than Sweden (20 v 19) but it is still very difficult to score.

“What we find crucial is how to get more players in the opponents' half so you’re not on your tiptoes the moment you get in front of the goal. That is our main worry.” The concern consuming a rump of Pauw’s history-making squad at present is how many extra newcomers will be drafted in as the tournament beckons.

Aoife Mannion was the standout of the newly-declared trio against the Chinese and the manager confirmed a couple of other foreign-born recruits are under consideration. Only 20 outfield players, alongside three goalkeepers, can be part of the final squad heading to Brisbane in early July.

“The two players we’re monitoring could enter for the US camp next month,” the veteran coach said.

“One is working on the visa and the other is about development and choices. Players can represent Scotland, Wales or England and often other countries are pulling.

“They need to have full determination and heart and must really make the squad stronger. If they’re equal, of course you go for the player that's done it with us.”