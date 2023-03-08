Robbie Keane: 'I'd definitely love to be a manager at some stage'

Robbie Keane has admitted he would "love to be a manager" and he is confident that the right opportunity to do so will happen soon.

Ireland's record goal-scorer had a brief spell as a player manager with Indian side ATK but more recently he has served both Middlesbrough and the Irish national team as an assistant manager.

Keane was also a regular at Shamrock Rovers' training ground recently but speaking to the 'We are Liverpool' podcast - co-hosted by Robbie Fowler - the Dublin native insisted he is still eager to take sole charge of a team.

"I love helping young players [with] coaching. I'd definitely love to be a manager at some stage, I'd definitely love to give that a go," insisted Keane.

"I definitely think it will happen at some stage but it's just picking the right one and getting the right opportunity. That's why I wouldn't be frightened to go abroad.

"If the right opportunity came up – whether that be in the MLS or abroad somewhere – I'd definitely give it a go."

The 42-year-old also told the story of how his late mother, Anne, convinced the striker to begin his playing career with Wolves rather than the club he supported as a boy.

"Coming over to Liverpool for trials and coming to see you in the training ground, you [Fowler] were there, Collymore, John Barnes. Just seeing those big players at the time for me was great," continued Keane.

"But I chose Wolves because I thought I'd have a better chance to get a faster start at Wolves than I would at Liverpool, because you [Fowler] were there and younger players coming through at the time I didn't know, people like Michael Owen.

"My mother actually said to me, 'Don't just choose Liverpool because you support them. Make sure you pick the team that you feel is right for you, that's going to give you the best opportunity.'"

The Reds' interest in the Ireland legend remained as Gary McAllister was dispatched on a recruiting mission in 2001 with Fowler adding: "My phone goes and it goes to the answer machine.

"I picked it up and it's, 'Hello Robbie, it's Gary Mac here. Just seeing if you're interested in coming to Liverpool.' I'm thinking, 'It's a bit strange because I'm already at Liverpool.'

"Then I phoned Gary Mac straight away and he said, 'I'll have to come clean. I've been told by the manager to give Robbie Keane a message!'"