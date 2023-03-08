Glasgow-born Mikey Johnston declares for the Republic of Ireland 

The winger has received FIFA clearance for his international switch.
DRIBBLING THREAT: Mikey Johnston of Celtic in action during the Scottish Cup match between Celtic and Raith Rovers at Celtic Park last year. Pic: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 11:13
Shane Donovan

Celtic's Mikey Johnston has declared to play for the Republic of Ireland having received his FIFA international clearance.

Glasgow-born Johnston - on loan at Portuguese outfit Vitória Guimarães this season - has declared to play for Stephen Kenny's Ireland squad having started the eligibility process a number months ago.

The 23-year-old qualifies for the Republic of Ireland through his Derry grandfather, and will give Kenny another wide option ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

"I'm delighted to declare for the Republic of Ireland and excited for what my future holds in an Ireland shirt," said Johnston.

"Myself and my family have always been proud of our Irish roots with my grandad hailing from Derry and to potentially now play for Ireland is something that really excites me.

"It's up to me now to impress the manager and to get selected to the squad but my focus now is to break into that squad and to make an impact in a big year for the team.

"I've always watched the Ireland matches and the atmosphere always looks incredible. I can't wait to play at the Aviva Stadium and hopefully create some great moments for the team."

Ireland manager Kenny pinpointed Johnston's dribbling ability as an aspect that has caught his eye.

"Mikey is an exciting player, a great individual talent and we're delighted to see him declare for the Republic of Ireland.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him play at the Aviva Stadium, dribbling in the way that he can and we look forward to helping him fulfil his potential in an Ireland shirt."

Johnston has made 80 appearances appearances for Celtic, scoring 11 goals since making his debut in 2017. 

He has impressed in Portugal this term, making 20 appearances across all competitions while recording three goals and three assists.

