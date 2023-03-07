Vera Pauw launches rebranded St Kevin's FC

The famous St Kevin’s Boys brand name – 64 years in existence - is no more but the change is long overdue to embrace the rise of female participation.

Now known as just St Kevin’s FC, the club that produced Liam and Robbie Brady – to name just a few of their Irish internationals, will field standalone girls’ teams in Dublin leagues from the start of next season.

They have already dipped their toe in the area by partaking in the Disney Playmakers Programme and Ireland manager Vera Pauw was at their headquarters on Tuesday night to launch the new initiative.

“I’ve been told that St Kevin’s is one of the best clubs in the country and up to now changes of club names didn’t happen,” said the Dutchwoman, glad to see the Saints don the orange of her homeland in Holland.

“I hope people realise how important that is because even in my country girls play in boys’ clubs but they won’t change the name due to their history.

“It is brilliant that this best club is leading the way by recognising the girls as equal members.

“I’ve no doubt that players will come in their numbers. We have already seen the growth of Disney Playmakers after the team qualified for this year’s World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Leanne Kiernan is up against it in her race to be fit for the trip to Australia in July, when Ireland face the co-hosts as well as Canada and Nigeria in their group.

Kiernan was top scorer in Liverpool’s Championship title win, only to injure her ankle on the opening day of the WSL season against Chelsea. Her recovery has been derailed by a couple of complications.

"Leanne is, at the earliest, 10 weeks away, unfortunately," Liverpool boss Matt Beard told the club's official website on Tuesday.

"She has had a couple of setbacks when she has been back running on the pitch. We have had a couple of different scans just to try to get to the bottom of what’s happening.

“She had an injection to try to settle the area around the heel and the ankle. I think we are at the point now where the main thing is we just get her back fit and healthy.

"I know with the World Cup looming we wanted to get her back before the end of the season and give her minutes.

“But I think the key thing now is the type of injury she has had, which is a serious one, is we just get her back fit and healthy.

"If that is before the end of the season then it gives her the opportunity potentially to stake a claim for the World Cup. But if not, then it will be about getting her right for the summer and pre-season.”