The City midfielder was taken to hospital after clashing heads with Shamrock Rovers' Trevor Clarke.
'Feeling a lot better' - Cork City's Aaron Bolger on the mend after head clash 

ON THE MEND: Cork City's Aaron Bolger leaves the field due to an injury from a clash in the air.

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 15:30
Shane Donovan

Cork City midfielder Aaron Bolger has updated fans on his condition after he suffered a nasty head injury in the 4-4 draw with Shamrock Rovers on Monday night. 

Bolger was stretchered off the field late on at Tallaght Stadium - and later taken to hospital - after a sickening clash of heads with Rovers' winger Trevor Clarke. 

23-year-old Bolger updated fans from his personal Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon: "Feeling a lot better, thanks everyone for the messages. Back out there soon."

Players from both sides were visibly worried for the well-being of their colleague in the immediate aftermath of the injury, and Shamrock Rovers' centre-half Dan Cleary was one player to note his support for the City midfielder on Twitter.

"Good to hear mate, speedy recovery," Cleary's tweet read. 

Cork City manager Colin Healy had provided an update on his player directly after the fixture. 

“They’ve taken him to hospital, he seems to be okay but he was shook looking, it was a nasty bang, a clash of heads,” Healy said.

“He will go for further checks. I could see straight away when he went down and wasn’t moving, our doctor and their doctor ran on straight away, they sorted it out which was great – the most important thing is that he’s ok. I would imagine he will stay in [hospital] overnight.”

