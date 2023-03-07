Republic of Ireland held by Italy in UEFA European U-17 Championship Elite Round opener

The Republic of Ireland Under-17s recorded a 2-2 draw with Italy in the opening game of the UEFA European U-17 Championship Elite Round qualifiers.

Romeo Akachukwu opened the scoring on 24 minutes before Colin O'Brien's team went two up when Ike Orazi forced a second that was eventually given as an own goal by Italy goalkeeper Tommaso Martinelli.

Italy fought their way back through a converted penalty from Tommaso Ravagnoli and then a goal by Mattia Mannini to ensure that the points were shared in this Group 6 game in Paphos, Cyprus.

While their will be disappointment for the young Boys in Green at losing a two goal advantage, they are still well placed to finish in the top two which would more than likely seal qualification given that seven of the eight best runners up will progress. Hungary will get the last spot as they are the host nation.

The first goal for Ireland arrived after good work by Naj Raza led to Martinelli tipping a cross onto the crossbar and Romeo followed up to head in from close-range.

Shamrock Rovers ace Orazi then wreaked havoc with a strong run and cut back that was eventually deflected into the back of the Italian net.

Ireland were dealt a blow before the game even started when defender Jake Grante was injured during the warm-up, leading to Stanley Ashbee being promoted to the starting line-up.

O'Brien will be able to take a lot of positives from this performance, where his team registered five attempts on goal and struck the post as their positive play saw them get in behind the Italian defence.

The defensive showing from Ireland was also impressive - despite those two second half goals conceded in the space of just 14 minutes - and that will stand to them with games against Ukraine (Friday) and Cyprus (Monday) to come as they seek qualification for this summer's tournament.

ITALY: Tommaso Martinelli; Alessandro Ventre (Francesco Crapisto 53), Edoardo Sadotti, Gabriel Ramaj, Matteo Cocchi; Lorenzo Riccio (Mattia Liberali 78), Leonardo Mendicino (Andrea Bonanomi 54), Mattia Mannini; Marco Romano, Tommaso Ravagnoli, Federico Ragnoli Galli (Filippo Scotti 67).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Jason Healy (Waterford); Daniel Babb (UCD), Freddie Turley (Shamrock Rovers), Stanley Ashbee (Hull City), Corey O'Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers); Daniel McGrath (Bohemians), Niall McAndrew (Derby County), Naj Razi (Shamrock Rovers) (Taylor Mooney, Bohemians, 81)); Ike Orazi (Shamrock Rovers), Mason Melia (St Patrick's Athletic) (Nickson Okosun, Bohemians 61)), Romeo Akachukwu (Waterford) (Luke Kehir, St. Patrick's Athletic) 61)).

Referee: Jasper Vergoote (Belgium).