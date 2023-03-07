Leanne Kiernan's World Cup hopes fading as Liverpool manager confirms injury setbacks

Leanne Kiernan's hopes of claiming a place in the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup has suffered a huge blow as Liverpool manager Matt Beard confirms she will be out for at least another 10 weeks.

The talented attacker played a huge role in the Reds' Championship title win last season - she was their top goal-scorer - which helped them secure promotion back to the Women's Super League.

But on the opening day of their return to the top flight, Kieran suffered a significant ankle injury in their win over Chelsea that has kept her out of action ever since.

It had been hoped initially that the Cavan native would return by February but a number of setbacks has prolonged her spell on the sidelines which could now stretch into the end of May.

Ireland's World Cup campaign begins against Australia in Sydney on Thursday July 20 giving the striker, who turns 24 in April, only a few weeks to prove her fitness and stake her claim for a place in Vera Pauw's travelling party.

"She is, at the earliest, 10 weeks away, unfortunately," Liverpool boss Matt Beard told the club's official website on Tuesday.

"She has had a couple of setbacks when she has been back running on the pitch. We have had a couple of different scans just to try to get to the bottom of what’s happening. Obviously she had an injection to try to settle the area around the heel and the ankle. I think we are at the point now where the main thing is we just get her back fit and healthy.

"I know with the World Cup looming we wanted to get her back before the end of the season and give her minutes. But I think the key thing now is the type of injury she has had, which is a serious one, is we just get her back fit and healthy.

"If that is before the end of the season then it gives her the opportunity potentially to stake a claim for the World Cup. But if not, then it will be about getting her right for the summer and pre-season."