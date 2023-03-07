Colin Healy lauds titanic Tallaght battle as evidence of Cork City's Premier credentials

Monday’s rousing 4-4 draw at champions Shamrock Rovers underlined Cork City’s readiness for their top-flight return, according to Colin Healy.

Rovers have been the dominant force of Irish football since City began enduring problems from their relegation in 2020 but Healy’s Rebels became the first side in five years to rattle the Rovers net four times in a league game.

They were three minutes from a famous victory until substitute Seán Hoare completed the hosts’ comeback deep into stoppage time.

Referee Rob Harvey added on 13 minutes arising from the long delay due to Aaron Bolger sustaining a facial injury during an accidental aerial clash with Trevor Clarke.

Despite visible alarm by players on the pitch, Bolger’s visit to nearby Tallaght hospital was precautionary and the remedial work will be dental.

City certainly showed bite throughout, recovering from an early deficit to lead 2-1 and the 4-2 heading into the final 20 minutes.

The result brings City’s tally to four points, a respectable return given defeats in their opening pair of matches against Bohemians and Derry City raised fears about the calibre of their squad.

Healy had acknowledged the red tape attached to Dermot Usher’s off-season takeover hamstrung plans to strengthen his promoted side with domestic recruits, broadening his search to markets such as the Swedish and Danish leagues.

“Monday showed that we’re a team that can come to places like Tallaght and absolutely hold our own,” said former Ireland midfielder Healy.

“Rovers are champions but we came here to win and I’m disappointed to take only a point as I felt we deserved three.

“You can’t slow the game down against Rovers when they have ballboys throwing the ball back straight away all the time. Rovers have a lot of quality and if you give it away, they punish you.

“They had a lot of set plays and could we have defended better? You could say yes, but it is always hard to defend the lead with the quality they have. They are aggressive and they showed it.” In a wider sense, holding the Hoops in their back yard is a boost ahead of facing the other Rovers, Sligo, on Saturday.

They won’t always face lightning-quick wingers like Trevor Clarke, who was eventually shackled by the third right-back Healy deployed.

“Gordon was on a yellow card and I substituted him for Kevin Čustović,” the manager explained.

“We know Clarke’s pace so put Josh Honohan in there. Not many players go past Josh because he’s a very quick boy.

“It seemed to work okay. We quietened him because he had caused us problems in the first half with his quick movements.

“Are we ready for the Premier? Absolutely, we are.

“As it’s gone on, the players have got stronger and probably believed in themselves a bit more.

“We’ve a good dressing-room. It’s a tight dressing room which is important.

“We weren’t at it in the first half of the first game against Bohemians but got better in the second half.

“Derry away is always tough but we had chances and didn’t take them. I thought we were very good in Friday’s win over UCD and could have got more goals. Against Shamrock Rovers, I felt we should have won.” Monday’s incident-packed 113 minutes was highlighted by the first of Darragh Crowley’s brace – a 35-yard lob that carried postage-stamp accuracy to embarrass the retreating Alan Mannus.

“Did you think it was a fluke?,” Healy asked reporters with a smile.

“I think he meant it. The goalkeeper was off his line so of course he did.

“Darragh was the best player on the pitch. One of our Academy graduates, he just goes in, does his job whether it be in defence or midfield and gets on with it. I’m delighted for him.”