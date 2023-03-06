St Pat's struggles continue with defeat to ten-man Sligo

Sligo Rovers 2 St Patrick’s Athletic’s 1

St Patrick’s Athletic’s early season problems continued at the Showgrounds as they were beaten by ten-man Sligo Rovers.

Chris Forrester had replied to Reece Hutchinson’s first goal for the Bit O’Red with a long range stunner. But German winger Fabrice Hartmann sealed the points for Rovers with a fantastic finish of his own on 67 minutes.

Sligo played the majority of this tie with ten men after John Mahon was sent off 20 minutes in.

The result was the Saints’ second defeat in four days and sees them fall into the bottom three.

Seeking to recover from respective defeats on the road, both sides shuffled their packs ahead of this one.

Rovers boss John Russell gave a first start since his return from Scotland to local boy Mahon. While Hartmann and Stefan Radosavljevic were both handed first starts. Skipper Greg Bolger returned having missed the defeat to Drogheda.

Tim Clancy reacted to Pat’s five goal hammering to Dundalk with five changes. Tom Grivosti, Tom Lonergan, Ben McCormack and Thijs Timmermans all brought in, with Jay McGrath handed his first start.

Both camps came into this game with matching records from their opening three games and following an even opening, this game suddenly swung in the visitor’s favour.

Mahon was, in referee Rob Hennessy’s opinion, the last man when he tangled with Lonergan at the edge of the area although it did seem at first glance that there was a covering Sligo defender. Mahon sent to the stands early on.

Despite the disadvantage, ten minutes later, Sligo had the lead.

Radosavljevic and the lively Hartmann were both involved in the build up before full-back Hutchinson pulled off a neat one-two with Will Fitzgerald down the Rovers left side.

Hutchinson sweeping the ball past David Odumosu from seven yards.

Lonergan continued to cause hassle in the Sligo box before the break. He fizzed a vicious effort past the Sligo post eleven minutes from the break. While the same player missed an open goal just before the break.

Clancy reacted to the deficit with the introduction of both Forrester and Jake Mulraney to his attack. The move paid off just past the hour when the former’s bullet from distance gave Rovers net minder Luke McNicholas no chance as the ball rocketed past the Mayo native.

The crowd of over 2,750 were treated to another moment of brilliance in the 67th minute when Rovers took the lead again.

Hartmann, making the most of Johan Brannefalk’s speedy set piece, picked up possession at the angle before bending the ball into the far corner of Odumosu’s net.

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Brannefalk, Mahon, Pijnaker, Hutchinson; Bolger (Clancy 57), Morahan (Barlow 68); Fitzgerald, Hartmann (O’Sullivan 80); Mata; Radosavljevic.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Odumosu; McGrath, Grivosti, Redmond; Curtis (Mulraney HT), Breslin; Timmermans (Forrester HT), McCormack, Lennon; Lonergan (Mark Doyle 59); Eoin Doyle (Carty 80).

Referee: R Hennessy.