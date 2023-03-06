Bohs back to winning ways and up to second

Bohemian FC 3 Drogheda United 1

Bohs got back to winning ways with a hard earned three points at home to a strong, and previously unbeaten Drogheda United.

A bitterly cold Dalymount Park played host to an exciting end-to-end encounter in which both sides went on a collision course.

Ultimately it was the home side who took their chances with their quality in the final third showing, as Jordan Fores, Ali Coote and James Akintunde sent Bohs second in the league.

The hosts started in dominant fashion, pinning Drogheda inside their own 18-yard box with four quick corners in a row, and took just nine minutes to take the lead. Jordan Flores, operating at left back, struck home another beautifully hit free kick, eerily similar to his opener against Dundalk a couple of weeks ago.

The visitors, surprisingly given the quick turnaround, named an unchanged side and were brimming with confidence from an impressive victory over Sligo Rovers. And it didn’t take long to see why Kevin Doherty’s men made such a strong start to the season, getting back on level terms just six minutes later.

Freddie Draper, on loan from Lincoln City, reacted well to notch his first of the season taking advantage of a James Talbot error, who really should have claimed a low through ball.

Both sides sensed more goals and exchanged excellent chances to get in front. The impressive James Akintunde swiped wildly inside the area before Adam Foley went straight down the other end and dragged a low shot inches wide of the far post.

The Gypsie’s regained the advantage through a powerful Ali Coote volley seven minutes before the break. Flores' whipped cross was only half dealt with by Emmanuel Adegboyega and fell kindly to the Scotsman who powered home from inside the area.

The half time break failed to dampen either sides attacking ambition and just six minutes after the restart Bohs doubled their lead. Akintunde eventually forced home for the goal his performance deserved, despite Adegboyega’s protestation that the ball hadn’t crossed the line.

Talbot went a long way to redeeming himself, bravely denying Draper a second, when the big front man looked in on goal but was met with the frame of the Bohs stopper.

There were huge claims from both sides for penalties when Conor Keeley looked to stop a thunderous effort destined for the target from Afolabi, and at the other end Draper tangled with what looked like three Bohs players, but despite wild protests from both benches their appeals fell on deaf ears.

The home side held firm as the Declan Devine revolution continued, and the feel good factor around Phibsboro rumbled on, despite Friday night's setback with the sold out home allocation roared their side over the line.

The big games keep coming for Devine’s troops as they travel across town for another Dublin derby at a sold out Richmond Park, whilst The Drogs are back in Dublin for a tricky trip to The Students.

Bohemian FC: Talbot, Benn (Horton, 72’), Nowak, Radkowski, Flores, McDaid (Williams, 83’), Buckley (McDonnell, 72’), McManus, Coote, Akintunde, Afolabi.

Drogheda United: McCabe, Ahui, Keeley, Adegboyega, Weir, Foley (Davis, 77’), Deegan, Brennan (Grimes, 57’), Markey (Heeney, 77’), Rooney (Leddy, 69’), Draper.

Referee: R Matthews (Westmeath)