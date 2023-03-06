Birthday-boy Boyle heads winner for Dundalk

Andy Boyle kick-started his birthday celebrations early with the winning goal as Dundalk came from behind to beat Shelbourne at Oriel Park
EQUALISER: Rayhaan Tulloch of Dundalk celebrates with teammate Darragh Leahy, 3, after scoring their side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match against Shelbourne at Oriel Park. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 21:47
James Rogers

Dundalk 2 Shelbourne 1 

Andy Boyle kick-started his birthday celebrations early with the winning goal as Dundalk came from behind to beat Shelbourne at Oriel Park.

Damien Duff’s side had taken a 15th minute lead through John Ross Wilson but Rayhann Tulloch cancelled it out three minutes into the second half before captain for the night Boyle popped up with a match winning header on 69 minutes ahead of his 32nd birthday on Tuesday.

It was just the second time under Stephen O’Donnell’s management that his Dundalk side have come from behind to win a league game and it proved to be perfect timing as they built on their 5-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night.

The first chance fell the way of the home side on 12 minutes with Archie Davies breaking up the right before pulling the ball back to John Martin, who saw his effort blocked by Andrew Quinn.

After Cameron Elliott headed wide from another Davies cross, Shelbourne broke down the opposite end to take the lead on 15 minutes. Darragh Leahy failed to deal with Cameron Ledwidge’s long punt forward and John Ross Wilson was on hand to take advantage by stealing in behind the Dundalk defence before rounding Nathan Shepperd to slot home.

The Louth men were then fortunate not to find themselves two behind on 29 minutes. Wasiri Williams failed to deal with Conor Kearns' kick out, allowing Jack Moylan in on goal but Boyle got back to force a corner just when it looked that the former Wexford player was about to score.

Dundalk did have a big chance to level a minute before the break when Quinn failed to deal with Leahy’s cross from the left but Tulloch could only fire straight at Kearns with the goal at his mercy.

The on loan West Brom man would make amends for that miss by equalising within three minutes of the restart. Quinn did well to cut out a pass aimed at slipping Elliott in but the loose ball was picked up on by Leahy whose cross was headed in at close range by Tulloch.

The 22-year-old then almost had his side ahead on 52 minutes when he was played in by Keith Ward but Kearns stayed big to prevent a fierce strike from finding the net.

After Patrick Hoban had an effort touched over by Kearns, Dundalk found the lead goal on 69 minutes with Boyle rising highest to head home Connor Malley’s pinpoint delivery.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Williams, Boyle; Leahy; Sloggett, Ward (O’Kane 60), Malley (Lewis 79); Martin (Hoban 60), Elliott, Tulloch (Muller 86).

Shelbourne: Kearns, JR Wilson, Quinn, Barrett, Ledwidge, T Wilson; Molloy, Moylan (Robinson 73), Caffrey (Farrell 73), Lunney (McManus 60); Leavy (Smith 64).

Referee: D MacGraith (Mayo).

