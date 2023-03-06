Colin Healy: Shamrock Rovers still set the standard

“We’re looking down on the Rovers” sang the Cork City fans as they filed out of Turner’s Cross revelling in a first win of the season.

If Monday’s reacquaintance with Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium (8pm) needed any extra spice, it’s there on the league table.

But while their chants echoed outside the Shed End boardroom, City manager Colin Healy was inside insisting the winless Hoops are still the standard-setters.

“There's always a bit of spice when you're playing Rovers. It's always a tough game and they are a series outfit. Over the last few years, they've been brilliant.

“It'll be a challenge for us but the players should look forward to going up there playing against probably the best team in the league.

“They've got a serious squad but we'll be going up there after the win with a bit of confidence.”

Celtic-turned-City teammates Barry Coffey (hamstring) and goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi (groin) are injury doubts as the Rebel Army bid for a first win against Rovers in 11 attempts (3 draws, 7 losses).

Personnel won’t be Healy’s only dilemma after a change to a higher-tempo 4-2-3-1 formation allowed his side to dominate in a 4-0 victory over UCD.

He had previously employed a 3-5-2 line-up which more commonly manifested as five across the back against Bohemians and Derry City.

“We thought we could get them [UCD] in wide areas,” explained Healy. “That's why we went with the two wide players, Bagsy [Cian Bargary] and Daniel [Krezic]. That was the only reason there.

“Up in Derry, we thought we mightn't have a lot of the ball so with the system, we went with the back five and we still had chances in the back five.

“We can play the two systems which is always good to have but with the 4-3-3 or the 4-2-3-1, whatever you want to call it, it is a more attacking system, absolutely.

“I’ll see how the lads are. One or two boys got a few knocks. Barry Coffey came off with a tight hamstring and all that kind of stuff.

“We'll see with the lads over the weekend and then we'll make a decision on it.”

Matt Healy, Darragh Crowley, Ruairí Keating, and substitute Ethon Varian each had a goal and assist against UCD.

“It could’ve been a lot more than four,” said their manager, who was asked about hometown debutant Varian and Ipswich Town loanee Healy post-match.

“Ethon's on the wide right, Ethon's a centre-forward, and he's gone on, he's done the job that we asked him, and he's a great lad.

“Matt's a very clever footballer. He's brave in possession. He’s still a young lad but he’s got a lot of talent and a lot of potential. Matt was always a late developer so he's just getting better and better.”

A clean sheet for Jimmy Corcoran between the sticks gives Colin Healy more food for thought.

“Jimmy trained all week, Tobi didn't, so I just said we'll give Tobi another few days’ rest. Jimmy came in and I thought Jimmy did very, very well.

“I'll have to wait and see over the weekend [if Tobi is fit to play] but then I have to make a call myself on who I play. People come in and put on good performances then it gives me tough decisions.”