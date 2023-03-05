Step back helped Phil Foden get on front foot again

If this is how Phil Foden responds to the worst dip in his career, then Pep Guardiola should hope his England winger experiences such crises more frequently.

On just his 10th start in the past four months, Foden scored a superb solo goal to set up an important City win that kept Guardiola’s team in contention for what would be a third consecutive league title.

It capped a week in which he had made three of those 10 starts and scored four goals in wins over Bournemouth, Bristol City and Eddie Howe’s side.

It was after the middle of those games, the FA Cup win at Bristol, that Foden admitted he had suffered the worst drop in form he had experienced in his so-far brief, but brilliant, career - a point with which his manager agreed with after this game.

And it was also an analysis Foden was happy to expand upon after taking his tally of goals to 13 for the season.

“I spoke last game and said it was a difficult moment for me, I just tried to work hard in training to get back to my levels, put the effort in and now you are seeing the rewards,” said Foden.

“Obviously when I’m not on the football pitch, I’m very frustrated but I feel like every player goes through those moments – whether it’s a big injury or a niggle. I’m just happy to have passed that stage and to be back performing.

“I feel like I’m a bit more mature, I feel I can play a lot of different positions very well and I feel like I’ve taken my game the next step. It’s just playing important games at a young age, big finals. That definitely helps you to grow as a player.

“I’m not sure what has clicked this week, just scoring goals. It just gives you confidence – ask any player – it gives you a boost and makes you want to keep performing.”

Still only 22, and in his sixth season in Guardiola’s squad, that maturity might be a natural part of the footballer’s career path but it also helps explain why a loss of fitness and form might prove so challenging.

In Foden’s case, along with - or, perhaps, because of - the loss of form came a foot injury which added to his crisis in confidence.

“I’m feeling back sharp now – back to my best. I had a little niggle but I’m back to normal now and it’s good to see,” he said.

“It goes through moments, it’s one of those injuries where physios can't really help, it goes when it goes, you have to learn how to manage it. Whether it’s not training as much, just doing partial training, trying to look after it, I’m just trying to find that balance, trying to keep feeling good.”

In Foden’s case, the injury became so debilitating, after the derby defeat at Old Trafford in mid-January, that he even requested a spell out of the firing line from his understanding manager.

“The situation I was in, I made it a bit worse against United, I had to do it because of how sore it was. I don’t think I’d have done it two years ago,” said Foden.

“It was that sore that I’d have only made it worse, not performed to my level. When you’ve got the players we have there is no reason to do that. No need to push it, I’m more about the team trying to win.

“We are always playing and there is no time to rest, sometimes your feet just need to rest and that was it really.”

Foden’s goal, followed by a second-half effort from substitute Bernardo Silva, secured the win for City and maintained Newcastle’s worrying slump - one win and three goals in their last eight league games now.

And his return to form could not have come at a better time given that, before the looming international break, City face games with Crystal Palace, Leipzig and Burnley - in three different competitions - that Guardiola says will determine their season.

“Everyone is back fit but at the same time everyone has two days off now because we need it,” said the manager. “February has been tough, not for the amount of games but because the last five have been away and all the travelling.

“If we are able to win the games, we are still alive in three competitions and the last two months we will be there. If we lose, we will be out.

“It’s as simple as that, you are arriving at the stage where you know if you lose games you are out of competitions.

“But for now, for these two days, I would like our players to forget football, enjoy their lives with family, friends, whatever. And after, on Tuesday, until Saturday, we have enough time to re-set ourselves and do it again.”

MAN CITY (4-1-4-1): Ederson 6; Walker 6, Akanji 7, Dias 6, Ake 7; Rodri 7; Foden 8, De Bruyne 6 (Silva 65, 6), Gundogan 7, Grealish 7; Haaland 6.

Subs not used: Phillips, Stones, Laporte, Ortega, Alvarez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis.

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Pope 6; Trippier 7, Lascelles 6, Botman 6, Burn 5 (Targett 86); Longstaff 6 (Willock 63, 6), Guimaraes 8, Joelinton 5; Almiron 6 (Murphy 77, 5), Wilson 5 (Isak 63, 5), Gordon 7 (Saint-Maximin 62, 5).

Subs not used: Dubravka, Ritchie, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson.

Referee: S Hooper 5.