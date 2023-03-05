Danny Murphy: Cork City can't go on being 'far too nice'

Danny Murphy believes his Cork City team must lose their “soft touch” reputation swiftly to avoid another season of struggle.

Though the manager targeted a leap from last year’s ninth-placed finish into the top five of the Women’s Premier table, Saturday’s opening day 6-0 thumping at Shelbourne gave him an “eye-opener”.

A brace apiece at Tolka Park by Megan Smyth-Lynch and American recruit Kayla Hamric, coupled with strikes by Siobhan Killeen and 15-year-old Rebecca Devereux, completed the rout.

City will reflect on a 26th minute chance, when Aoibhin Donnelly’s close-range shot was blocked on the line by Maggie Pierce, as the turning point but Murphy cut a disconsolate figure afterwards, disappointed the landslides of early last year have returned.

“When you keep losing by more than four goals, sometimes you’ve got to look at yourself and each other,” he surmised.

“I thought we had passed that stage but we've got a lot to do. Shelbourne won the double last year and they do the simple things very well.

“We had a plan to try to get something from the game – pressing them higher and being more organised in midfield - but it wasn’t put into practice.

“It was done in patches but Shels wanted it more. Players can have all the ability but if they’re not willing to put their head in where it hurts or go into a tackle that might get you injured, it doesn’t mean much.

“We let ourselves down quite a bit. I don’t think we turned up which is frustrating because we did all the work in pre-season work and were fully prepared.

“If we’re going to be like that, I’d rather put out our Under-19s and be happy to lose 6-0 and develop the players.

“We’ve players here who’ve been around the league a long time but are far too nice.”

Smidgeons of positivity were hard for the former league winner with Cork City men’s team to pinpoint but did reserve praise for one of his new recruits.

“Players have to ask if they did enough on Saturday,” he questioned. “I’d say one or two did. Jessie Mendez in midfield was excellent, driving the team on to win headers and tackles. We didn’t have enough people doing that.

“Parts of the game we did okay but until we start being physical and aggressive, we’re going to find it difficult.”

Murphy, in the post since last May, still feels the lack of belief is hindering his team and buoying the opposition. They host Galway United next on Saturday at Turner’s Cross.

“This has nothing to do with fitness – just desire and attitude,” he noted.

“There’s a fear that we cannot get a result against the likes of Shelbourne and Peamount.

“It’s as if we’ve lost the game before it kicks off. We as management can only do so much because the players must believe in themselves.

“Ask any player in the league and they view us as a soft touch and clubs like playing against us. That must change.”

Shelbourne shook off the exodus of five stars to Shamrock Rovers by opening their quest for a third title on the spin in style.

Early pressure led to a 22nd-minute breakthrough as former Dublin GAA star Killeen sprinted down the right, held off a challenge by Heidi Mackin at the back post and prodded the ball past Abi McCarthy.

Once the City chance to level was spurned, and they had assistant manager James Goodwin dismissed following a skirmish near the dugout, the hosts took control.

Two deft chips by Smyth-Lynch on 40 and 47 minutes ended the game as a contest and despite Mackin firing a free-kick just over, Hamric was given too much room to dance her way through on 66 and 83 minutes to deepen Cork’s woes.

Substitute Devereux also availed off the space three minutes from full-time to power clear and delight the crowd with a goal. She became the club’s youngest-ever debutant and goalscorer.