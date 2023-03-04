Cobh see injury-time goal chalked off in Longford stalemate

Longford Town 0 Cobh Ramblers 0

Longford Town and Cobh Ramblers played out a scoreless draw at Bishopsgate on Saturday night that took its time to warm up.

The final 10 minutes of the game was where the action took place with Ramblers having the ball in the net only for Pierce Phillips’ effort to be ruled out for offside in the second minute of stoppage time.

Jamal Ibrahim came close for the home side but his header came off the crossbar in the 37th minute. Sub Phillips brought a fine save out of Jack Brady in the 75th minute.

The home side enjoyed a lot of possession in the opening half. Mohammed Boudiaf had a header that went just wide in the fourth minute. Ramblers applied some pressure and won a number of corners but the Town defence were able to deal with them.

The best chance of the half came in the 37th minute. Josh Giurgi’s pinpoint cross met the head of Jamal Ibrahim but his header came off the crossbar. In a follow-up he put his effort wide.

Ramblers looked dangerous from corners and three minutes from the break Michael McCarthy headed over from a Jack Doherty corner.

In the 47th minute Boudiaf did well to hold the ball up before laying it off to Shane Elworthy but his long-range shot was held by Lee Steacy.

With Town pushing forward, Ramblers tried to get them on the counter-attack. In the 65th minute Cian Browne got up for Ramblers but his low effort was saved by Town keeper Brady. Brady also got a deft touch on Phillips’ drive to put it out for a corner in the 75th minute.

As the clock ticked down Ramblers piled on the pressure. Browne skipped past two Town players in the 83rd before taking a shot but it whizzed inches wide. The final minutes was all action but both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Longford Town: Brady; Elworthy, Byrne, Hand, O’Connor; Giurgi, Dervin, Serdeniuk (A Verdon 79), Boudiaf; Armstrong; Ibrahim (Lynch 70).

Cobh Ramblers: Steacy; McCarthy, Frahill, Lyons, Browne; O’Brien (Phillips 59), Holland, Abbott, Desmond (O’Leary 59); Waweru (Hegarty 59), Doherty.

Ref: M Lynch