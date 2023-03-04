Irish starlet Ebosele makes first Serie A start as Udinese frustrate Atalanta 

European round-up

Atalanta were held to a goalless draw at home by Udinese in Serie A, further threatening their top-six presence, as young Ireland prospect Festy Ebosele made his first start for the visitors.

The former Derby County star and Ireland U21 international's seventh appearance of the Serie A season followed six substitute cameos and Ebosele played almost 80 minutes at right wing back for Udinese. The 20-year-old from Enniscorthy was booked as he left the field.

Ebosele's side could have taken the lead in the 17th minute through Sandi Lovric but the midfielder’s powerful strike flew just over the bar.

The visitors had another chance just before the half-hour mark when the striker Beto found himself one-on-one with the Atalanta keeper Juan Musso, who launched himself to prevent the Portuguese from taking a shot.

Atalanta, who dominated possession and had 17 goal attempts, could have bagged a late winner in the 90th minute but the Udinese keeper Marco Silvestri made a brilliant save to parry the ball over the bar.

Atalanta, now winless in four of their last five league games, remain sixth on 42 points. Udinese, who have won only once in Serie A in their last 17 games, moved two places up to ninth on 32 points.

Earlier Monza beat Empoli 2-1. Fiorentina were hosting Milan in the late game.

In Germany Bayern Munich snatched a 2-1 victory at VfB Stuttgart courtesy of a fine Matthijs de Ligt performance that put them back into top spot in the Bundesliga.

The Dutch defender drilled in their opening goal in the 39th minute after also denying Stuttgart the lead two minutes earlier when he cleared the ball off the goalline.

Bayern, who face Paris St Germain in their Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday after their 1-0 victory in the first leg, are on 49 points, ahead on goal difference of Borussia Dortmund, who beat RB Leipzig 2-1 on Friday. Union Berlin are in third on 44 after their home draw with Cologne.

Stuttgart powered to a strong start and caused some early panic in the Bayern defence with their high pressing game while also keeping the goalkeeper Yann Sommer busy before the visitors gradually pushed back.

Despite controlling possession in the first half, Bayern struggled to break through and even the occasional Jamal Musiala solo run failed to crack open the Stuttgart backline.

It was De Ligt who had the answer when he wrongfooted his marker and unleashed a shot through a crowded box with the Stuttgart keeper Fabian Bredlow letting the ball slip through his hands.

Just two minutes earlier it was De Ligt who had come to the rescue at the other end, clearing a point-blank Konstantinos Mavropanos effort off the line.

With Stuttgart having run out of steam, Bayern struck again with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting – fresh from extending his contract on Friday – finishing off a dazzling three-pass move that left their opponents’ defence frozen in place. It was the Cameroon forward’s 10th league goal of the season.

Stuttgart grabbed a deserved goal through Juan José Perea in the 88th minute that injected some late drama but the hosts ran out of time before they could find an equaliser.

Union Berlin stumbled to a goalless draw against Cologne, losing further ground in the Bundesliga race with their third consecutive league game without a win. The hosts were toothless throughout and had Frederik Rønnow to thank for rescuing a point, with the keeper making three superb one-handed saves in the second half to stop Cologne.

Union, who won the first five league matches of the year but have managed just two points from the last three, rarely broke through the visitors’ tight defence. When they did come near the box they were let down by poor passing and sloppy finish.

Guardian