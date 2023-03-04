Middlesbrough thrash Reading as Burnley move 13 clear 

Michael Carrick's Boro just four points off automatic promotion while Norwich move up with 3-2 win over Millwall
FLYING HIGH: Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Sat, 04 Mar, 2023 - 17:52
Championship round-up

Middlesbrough thrashed Reading 5-0 to close up on the Sky Bet Championship automatic promotion places after leaders Burnley drew and Sheffield United were beaten.

Chuba Akpom put Boro ahead from a 24th-minute penalty to take his Championship tally to 20 goals. On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey doubled the lead before the break with a fine solo effort.

Akpom added another from close range soon after the restart before Ramsey also got his second goal in the 51st minute with Marcus Forss scoring a fifth from the penalty spot.

Boro moved to within four points of second-placed Sheffield United, who were earlier beaten 1-0 at Blackburn where an early goal from Harry Pickering proved enough for victory.

Burnley edged 13 points clear of the Blades after they had to settle for a goalless draw at relegation-battlers Blackpool.

Stoke boss Alex Neil enjoyed a return to former club Sunderland as his side ran out 5-1 winners at the Stadium of Light.

Josh Laurent gave Stoke the lead at the end of the first half, with Tyrese Campbell scoring twice in the space of five minutes in the second to put the Potters in control.

Alex Pritchard reduced the deficit just after the hour, but Dwight Gayle added Stoke's fourth with 20 minutes left and then nodded in a fifth.

Norwich moved up into the top six after coming from behind to win 3-2 at play-off rivals Millwall.

Tom Bradshaw put the Lions in front in the 20th minute, but Jacob Sorensen had Norwich level before the break following a well-worked corner.

The Canaries turned things around in the 55th minute when Bradshaw diverted Onel Hernandez's cross into the net for an own goal, with Brazilian Gabriel Sara soon sweeping in a third.

Zian Flemming headed in a corner with seven minutes left to set up a tense finale, but David Wagner's men held out.

Luton sit fifth after a first-half goal from Carlton Morris secured a 1-0 win over Swansea at Kenilworth Road.

Watford, though, lost ground on the play-off chase after they were held to a goalless draw at home by Preston.

At the other end of the table, Wigan came from behind to draw 1-1 against Birmingham and haul themselves off the bottom.

Juninho Bacuna scored an early free-kick for the Blues, whose preparation was disrupted by a fire at their training ground on Friday.

Ashley Fletcher hauled the Latics level on the hour, before Birmingham striker Scott Hogan saw his penalty hit the frame of the goal.

Huddersfield slumped to the bottom of the table after a 4-0 home defeat by Coventry.

Viktor Gyokeres capitalised on some poor defending to put the Sky Blues ahead in the 31st minute, with Gustavo Hamer also on target early in the second half.

Gyokeres got a second on the hour with substitute Tyler Walker wrapping things up in stoppage time.

Cardiff ended Bristol City's nine-match undefeated league run with a 2-0 win which boosted their survival hopes.

Sory Kaba headed the home side in front early in the second half, with Jaden Philogene doubling the lead before goalkeeper Ryan Allsop was shown a late red card for for handball outside the area.

Jordan Hugill scored his first goals for Rotherham in a 3-1 home win over QPR, who suffered a fifth straight league defeat.

Hugill, who has joined from Norwich, put the Millers in front in the 15th minute and added another in the second half from the penalty spot.

Jamal Lowe pulled a late goal back for the the visitors, but Hakeen Odoffin sealed victory with Rotherham's third in the last minute.

PA

