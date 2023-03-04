Emirates in raptures as late late Nelson winner caps remarkable Arsenal comeback

Premier League: Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth

WHAT a game of football!

Reiss Nelson won it in the EIGHTH minute of injury time after Arsenal had been two down and conceded a goal after only NINE seconds.

Nothing could be decided today, but Mikel Arteta's title hopes were in the balance when they conceded a second shortly after half-time to face a near-certain defeat.

The Arsenal manager's side then showed the resilience and recovery powers of champions to level the scores with 20 minutes to go and set up one of the most dramatic comeback wins.

Bournemouth also survived five anxious VAR penalty reviews in which one of their players touched the ball in the area with a hand. At least two were strong shouts for Arsenal, but ultimately they had only themselves to blame for being so badly on the back foot.

That is not to deny any credit to their south coast opponents. Gary O'Neil's unfancied Bournemouth came here second from bottom and with one of the worse defensive records in the Premier League.

Arteta was so confident in rested players and almost paid the price.

No Arsenal player had touched the ball when Philip Billing scored his first of the year and the second-fastest goal in Premier League history as they went straight on to the attack.

A stunned Arsenal nearly equalised immediately but then proceeded to labour badly in their attempt to level.

Were it not for brilliant keeping from Aron Ramsdale Bournemouth would already have doubled their lead before Marcos Senesi headed in from a 57th-minute corner.

Arteta sent on winger Nelson and the Arsenal sub quickly set up a chance for Thomas Partey to volley in at the far post.

Eight minutes later and Ben White scored a similar effort to mark his first goal for the club.

The stage was set for a dramatic late winner as the match went in to six minutes of added time at the end.

It ran over that after more delays and how Nelson provided the goods with a wonder strike from 20 yards out to spark unprecedented celebrations – marred only by the playing of Sweet Caroline after the final whistle!

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 7; Tomiyasu 5 (White 45), Saliba 5, Gabriel 6, Zinchenko 6; Odegaard 7, Partey 7, Vieira 5 (Xhaka 84); Saka 7, Trossard 6 (Smith Rowe 22, Nelson 69), Martinelli 7.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, White, Kiwior, Holding, Jorginho.

BOURNEMOUTH: Neto 7; Smith 7, Mepham 7, Stephens 7, Senesi 7, Zemura 6 (Fredericks 64); Ouattara 7 (Christie 82), Billing, Rothwell 6 (Cook 70), Semenyo (Anthony 64); Solanke 8.

Subs: Travers, Randolph, Stacey, Moore, Pollock

Ref: Chris Kavanagh 5

Att: 60,222