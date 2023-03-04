Ferguson impresses as Brighton pile pressure on Moyes 

Ireland striker plays a supporting role in Seagulls' four-star show as West Ham wilt 
Ferguson impresses as Brighton pile pressure on Moyes 

DUTCH COURAGE: Brighton and Hove Albion's Joel Veltman (centre) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Sat, 04 Mar, 2023 - 17:01
Nick Szczepanik

Brighton & Hove Albion 4 West Ham United 0

Ireland striker Evan Ferguson helped Brighton and Hove Albion to a convincing victory over relegation-threatened West Ham United, who have still not beaten their hosts in the Premier League in 12 attempts.

Ferguson, 18, who scored the only goal of Brighton’s FA Cup win at Stoke on Tuesday, kept his starting place and played 82 minutes as the Seagulls dominated a poor visiting side.

Even with head coach Roberto De Zerbi serving a touchline ban, the free-flowing Brighton team that seemed to be in relative hibernation in February, when they scored only three goals on four matches, was back, heaping more pressure on under-fire Hammers boss David Moyes.

Ferguson was his usual bustling self in the early going, leading the press but also watching one of his potential supply lines dry up when speedy right back Tariq Lamptey departed injured.

Brighton took the lead after 17 minutes when Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty after Kaoru Mitoma had been fouled. They sat back and invited West Ham forward after that, with Ferguson mainly occupied in holding the ball up and laying it off. Frustratingly, few of the crosses aimed in his direction from the flanks beat the first defender.

So he tried to go it alone early in the second half, taking on Nayef Aquerd only for the Morocco defender to block his angled left-foot shot.

But he was soon joining in the celebrations for Brighton’s second, chested home in the 51st minute by substitute Joel Veltman, on for Lamptey, after Alexis Mac Allister had flicked on a corner kick.

And Ferguson almost made it three as the game opened up, forcing a diving save from Alphonse Areola with a powerful shot on the run.

But he was involved when they did go 3-0 up after 69 minutes, his neat flick helping the move along before Mitoma touched in Pascal Gross’s cross-shot.

As he tried to get his name on the scoresheet, his clever turn was followed by a dreadful, skied shot but by then the Amex crowd was in the mood to cheer even that.

Danny Welbeck, another substitute, made it 4-0 with a low shot a minute from time.

