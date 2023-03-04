Shels hit City for six to get title defence off to storming start 

WOMEN’S PREMIER DIVISION

SHELBOURNE 6 CORK CITY 0

Double- holders Shelbourne opened the defence of their Women’s Premier title in style by sweeping past Cork City at Tolka Park.

Siobhan Killeen, on her return to the Reds, put them ahead before Megan Smyth-Lynch scored either side of the break to underline their dominance.

American-born debutant Kayla Hamric added a brace and the rout was completed by Rebecca Devereux three minutes from full-time.

For City, they will reflect on the 26th-minute chance that fell to Aoibhin Donnelly when just one goal separated the sides. Her close-range effort was blocked on the line by Maggie Pierce.

West Ham United-bound Jessie Stapleton had the ball in the net early on, only for the offside flag to deny the Shels defender the opener. They only had to wait until the 18th minute to forge ahead as former Dublin GAA star Killeen held off Heidi Mackin at the back post and prodded past Abi McCarthy.

Once City spurned their chance to level, and with assistant manager James Goodwin dismissed following a skirmish near the dugout, the hosts took total control.

Two deft chips by Smyth-Lynch on 40 and 47 minutes ended the game as a contest and despite Mackin firing a free-kick just over, Hamric was given too much room to dance her way through on 66 and 83 minutes to deepen Cork’s woes. Substitute Devereux also availed off the space to power clear and delight the crowd with a goal.

SHELBOURNE: C Maguire; M Pierce (R Mucherra 70), P Slattery, J Stapleton, K Keena; R Graham (J Robertson 70), A Kavanagh (S Watters 76); S Killeen (T White 70), N Murray (R Devereux 70), M Smyth-Lynch; K Hamric.

CORK CITY: A McCarthy; L Shine (C Atkinson 69), C McNamara, D Burke, H Macken; J Mendez, K Leahy (C Dring 69); A Donnelly (A O’Brien 56), E Mangan, E Manfre (F Bradley 69); L Singleton (A Mendez 56).

Referee: Robert Dowling.

Attendance: 333.