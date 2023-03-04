Klopp and Ten Hag united in urging fans to stop ‘tragedy chanting’

‘There are lines that should not be crossed,’ says United boss as both managers call for a to cease abuse over disasters
Klopp and Ten Hag united in urging fans to stop ‘tragedy chanting’

UNITED FRONT: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on the touchline during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Pic: PA Wire

Sat, 04 Mar, 2023 - 14:18
Andy Martin

Erik ten Hag and Jürgen Klopp have called for an end to “tragedy chanting” before Sunday’s Premier League meeting of Manchester United and Liverpool at Anfield.

In a heartfelt plea, the rival managers insisted that chants and online abuse about the Munich air crash on the one hand and the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters on the other have to cease. They have urged supporters in a joint statement to “keep the passion and lose the poison”.

Ten Hag said: “The rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool is one of the greatest in world football. We all love the passion of the fans when our teams meet, but there are lines that should not be crossed.

“It is unacceptable to use the loss of life – in relation to any tragedy – to score points, and it is time for it to stop. Those responsible tarnish not only the reputation of our clubs but also, importantly, the reputation of themselves, the fans, and our great cities. On behalf of myself, our players, and our staff, we ask our fans to focus on supporting the team on Sunday, and representing our club in the right way.” Klopp added: “One of the main reasons why the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is so special is that it is so intense and no one should ever want to change this. But at the same time when the rivalry becomes too intense it can go to places that are not good for anyone and we do not need this.

“We do want the noise, we do want the occasion to be partisan and we do want the atmosphere to be electric. What we do not want is anything that goes beyond this and this applies especially to the kind of chants that have no place in football.

“If we can keep the passion and lose the poison it will be so much better for everyone. Together, Liverpool and Manchester United want to show the special and positive side of this wonderful rivalry between two great football clubs with proud, but at times, tragic histories.”

Guardian

More in this section

Finn Harps v Galway United - SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Finn Harps claim first point under Dave Rogers
Wexford v Waterford - SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Aaron Robinson brace helps Wexford see off Athlone
Brighton and Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Amax Stadium Moises Caicedo signs long-term Brighton deal following January transfer saga
<p>MOMENT OF CLASS: Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope saves a shot from Manchester City's Phil Foden during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.</p>

Foden magic helps City ease past spluttering Magpies

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd