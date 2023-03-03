Candystripes lay down early-season marker with win in Tallaght

SHAMROCK ROVERS 1 (Johnny Kenny 27

DERRY CITY 2 (Ben Doherty 18, Jamie McGonigle 53)

It might be only March but Derry City’s first win at Tallaght since August 2017 has offered the best guarantee of a title race.

While Shamrock Rovers kept Derry at arm’s length during last season’s triumph, a Jamie McGonigle poacher’s finish on 53 minutes creates a five-point gap for the Hoops to close on the league leaders. Winning their first of the season at the fourth attempt - on Monday against Cork City - would at least be a start.

Derry base their tactics on pressing high and just four minutes elapsed when Rovers were caught out playing from a kickout, almost getting punished.

So too were the Candystripes at the other end when they were outnumbered on 13 minutes, only for Graham Burke’s delay to allow Patrick McEleney slide in with an impeccably timed hook.

Makeshift defender Gary O’Neill had spoken in midweek about the task of quietening Derry’s attackers but they possess threats from every department, as illustrated by the opener on 18 minutes.

From a Rovers corner, striker Jamie McGonigle was back in his box to get first contact, knocking on to Ollie O’Neill who found Will Patching breaking from the area. The former Manchester City trainee spotted Ben Doherty launching a dart and released a pass that caught the back-peddling Trevor Clarke off-guard.

There was still 40 yards for the full-back to hare but he kept ahead of the tracking Dylan Watts and tucked his shot across Alan Mannus into the bottom corner.

It was the first time since last October that the Hoops had fallen behind at home and given the calibre of opposition posed the biggest threat to their unbeaten league record at Tallaght stretching back to May 2021.

Johnny Kenny was in the Sligo squad that day, emerging from the bench as a teen of promise, and he was back at Tallaght 22 months later donning the Hoops and getting off the mark.

Derry had lost grip on the engine-room during the nine-minute gap and Sadou Diallo lost O’Neill marauding from the halftime line.

A sensible decision by referee Neil Doyle to ignore Diallo’s lazy clip on O’Neill’s ankle enabled a pass into Markus Poom who slipped Kenny free on the right side of the box.

Though the angle was against the Celtic loanee, he unleashed a first-time shot that carried enough power to sweep through the hands of goalkeeper Brian Maher.

Backed by the vast majority of the 7,626 full house, Rovers were in their groove and Graham Burke went close to making it 2-1 as the interval beckoned.

Maher was forced to use his feet to block Clarke’s angled drive and then, rather more unwittingly, his chest when Burke’s rebound came his way.

Jack Byrne, still to rediscover his sparkle from before injury, was also presented with a sight on goal yet uncharacteristically lost his footing and slipped.

Such clearcut opportunities were scarce in a match between the top two teams in the country and the difference was Derry taking theirs when they came.

McGonigle was the first recruit of the Ruaidhrí Higgins era – a capture with goals in mind – and despite competition from Cian Kavanagh had kept hold of the precious No 9 berth.

Patching was another astute recruit and eight minutes after the restart his slide-rule pass took out Sean Kavanagh on the left side of Rovers’ defence and afforded space for Ryan Graydon to pull back for McGonigle. The unmarked striker required just one touch to caress his shot into the bottom corner past the helpless Mannus.

Neil Farrugia, with a shot that blazed over, and Poom’s drive, which Shane McEleney blocked near his goal-line, amounted to the hosts’ response on a night the first dart was thrown at thwarting the four-in-a-row surge.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: A Mannus; S Gannon, G O’Neill, S Kavanagh (S Hoare 81); N Farrugia, D Watts (L Burt 81), M Poom, T Clarke; J Byrne, G Burke (S Power 74); J Kenny (R Gaffney 74).

DERRY CITY: B Maher; C Coll, M Connolly, S McEleney, B Doherty; P McEleney, S Diallo (J McEneff 77); R Graydon (C Kavanagh 86), W Patching, O O’Neill (R Boyce 82); J McGonigle (B Kavanagh 81).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).