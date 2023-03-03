Historic first league point for 10-man Kerry FC

SSE Airtricity Men’s Division 1

Kerry FC 1

Treaty Utd 1

Kerry FC earned a historic first League of Ireland point when they held on for a deserved share of the spoils despite being down to 10 players for the final 30 minutes in this cracking contest played before a full house at Mounthawk Park.

Kerry FC started the game brightly and created a half chance after only three minutes when Nathan Gleeson sent in a through the middle but Ben O’Riordan fly kicked away.

Kerry FC poured forward and took the leading in the ninth minute when Sean McGrath raided down the left and found Leo Gaxha who wriggled his way to the byline before crossing near post for Sean Kennedy to finish to the Treaty United net for Kerry FC's first home goal.

Treaty FC were dangerous on the break and Dean George was causing the Kerry FC defence problems and almost leveled when Ben O’Riordan crossed to the back post and George headed just over the top.

The home crowd was on song as Kerry FC created a couple of decent chances with Gaxha proving the danger man.

But just after the half-hour mark Conor Barry raided down the left and Conor Barry unleashed a vicious drive that cannoned off the crossbar and Eoin Curran was in at the back post to slide home the equalizer and it was Treaty’s first goal of the campaign. But it was end-to-end stuff with McGrath, Kennedy and Gaxha causing the visitors' defence problems while at the other end Wayne Guthrie was keeping Kerry FC in the game with some excellent goalkeeping as Curran and George tested him.

Kerry FC again started the second half brightly with Gaxha and Kevin Williams forcing successive corners but Treaty United should have taken the lead in the 55th minute when a poor Guthrie kick out was intercepted by Eoin Curran and the goal poacher was denied by last gasp saving tackle by Kalen Spillane.

Then disaster for the home side in the 60th minute, when Andy Quaid picked up a second yellow for a late challenge on Colin Conroy and they faced the remainder of the game with just ten.

But Kerry FC then created a glorious chance from a long ball by Keane over the top that Gaxha raced onto but he steered his shot wide. Treaty Utd were denied at the other end when Guthrie dived at Curran’s feet for a superb save. Dean George denied by Kevin Williams on the goal line as Kerry FC was grimly hanging on.

But some tremendous defending by Williams and the Kerry FC saw Kerry FC hang on for a deserved historic first league point.

Kerry FC: Wayne Guthrie; Kevin Williams, Shane Guthrie, Kalen Spillane, Sean O’Connell; Sean McGrath, Matt Keane, Andy Quaid, Sean Kennedy, Leo Gaxha, Nathan Gleeson Subs: Graham O’Reilly for S Guthrie (63), Ronan Teahan for McGrath (65), Cian Brosnan for Gleeson (76)

Treaty Utd: Shane Hallahan; Ben O’Riordan, Marc Ludden, Lee Devitt, Anthony O’Donnell, Conor Barry, Dean George, Andrew Spain, William Armshaw, Enda Curran, Mark Walsh.

Subs: Colin Conroy for O’Riordan (h/t), Alec Byrne for Armshaw (71), Success Edogun (76), Martin Coughlin for Barry (82)

Referee; Eoghan O’Shea