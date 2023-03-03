Finn Harps claim first point under Dave Rogers

Finn Harps 1 Bray Wanderers 1

Finn Harps picked up their first point in the SSE Airtricity League First Division under new manager Dave Rogers as they held Bray Wanderers to a 1-1 draw at Finn Park.

Both goals came in the first half with American Ryan Flood firing Harps ahead before the Wicklow side equalised through Harry Groome in a well-contested game in front of an attendance just shy of 2,000.

This result leaves Bray in second spot behind early pace-setters Galway while Harps are one of four teams on one point.

Harps took the lead on 17 minutes with a wonderful strike from Flood, which went in off the post following a well-worked free with Seamus Keogh after Ellis Farrar had been fouled outside the box by Harry Groome.

The visitors were back on level terms on the hour when Shortt surged down the left flank and crossed for Chris Lyons - the former Drogheda striker - who chested the ball down into the path of Groome, and his crisp shot flew past Tim Heimer.

The home side had the first real opening in the second half when Daniel Okwute burst towards goal on a counter-attack from half way, but he was unable to find the connection required to beat goalkeeper Alex Moody.

Moments later, Ryan Rainey fired over the target, and with the game really opening up, Walker saw a shot fizzle just outside the post at the other end.

Then it was Bray’s turn to go close with a cracking 25 yard effort from Max Murphy that was tipped over the bar by Hiemer.

Both sides had chances to win it but overall a draw was a fair outcome.

FINN HARPS: Heimer; Porter, Cowan, McCallion, Farrar; Rainey (O’Donnell, 83 mins), Flood, Baba; Keogh (Mashigo, 64 mins), Okwute (Lynch, 57 mins), Harris.

BRAY WANDERERS: Moody, Farrell (O’Sullivan, 64 mins), Omorehiomwan, Massey, Groome (Power, 77 mins); Crowley, Almirall (Lovic, 55 mins), Murphy Shortt (Davis, 77 mins); Walker, Lyons (Thompson, 64 mins).

Referee: P. Norton (Dublin)