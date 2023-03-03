Aaron Robinson brace helps Wexford see off Athlone

Wexford FC 3

Athlone Town 0

TWO superb Aaron Robinson goals helped Wexford FC take their first points of the season with a comfortable victory over league leaders Athlone Town at Ferrycarrig Park.

Athlone opened brightly having Wexford on the backfoot through the opening exchanges coming close to opening the scoring when Haji Abdikador got in a fine right footed shot from the edge of the area which was deflected onto the post by keeper Charlie Heffernan with the loose ball subsequently cleared to safety.

The homeside began to enjoy more of the possession taking an eleventh minute lead when Aaron Dobbs rose above the defence to superbly head home a Conor Levingston cross making it 1-0.

A mix-up in the visitors defence saw Conor Levingston get on a shot that was narrowly wide while at the opposite end Donal Curtin saw a header just go over the top. With the respective defences controlling the game it was no surprise to see Wexford go in with a 1-0 interval lead.

Six minutes into the second half Wexford increased their lead. Keeper Minogue could only flap at a Levingston freekick from the left with Aaron Robinson superbly lobbing the defence to find the right corner of the net making it 2-0.

Wexford continued to control the game and when Athlone could only half clear a cross it was Aaron Robinson who superbly crashed a 25-metre shot past keeper Minogue to make it 3-0 on 61 minutes.

Wexford FC: Charlie Heffernan, Hugh Douglss, Ethan Doyle, Aaron Robinson, Karl Chambers, Brandon McConnell, Aaron Dobbs, Mark Hanratty (Aaron Doran 86), James Crawford, Conor Levingston, Reece Webb (Sean Fitzpatrick (81).

Athlone Town: Enda Minogue, German Fuentzs Jack Kavanagh (Aaron McBride 87), Noah Van Geenan, Patrick Hickey, Aaron Connolly, Frantz Puerrot, Haji Abdikadir (Matthew McCormack 74), James Campion Hinds, Israel Louis (Matthew Leal 74), Donald Curtin.