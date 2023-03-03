Cork City kickstart season with four-goal win over Students

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Cork City 4 (Healy 14, Crowley 45, Keating 66, Varian 71)

UCD 0

Cork City put their first Premier Division points on the board with a polished performance that both lifts them off the foot of the table and gives them vital momentum for Monday’s trip to Shamrock Rovers.

Matt Healy and Darragh Crowley were involved in scoring and setting up the first two goals before Ethon Varian made it a home debut to remember, following up an assist for Ruairí Keating with his first City goal.

That put them one goal better than City’s last top-flight victory when beating Sligo Rovers 3-0 in August 2020.

With first-choice goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi ruled out through injury, Jimmy Corcoran was given a chance to stake his claim but he only had to make two routine takes as City peppered the UCD target with 10 shots.

There were also first starts of the season for Daniel Krezic and Matt Healy as Colin Healy switched to a higher-tempo 4-2-3-1 formation that gave his side the whip hand in front of 4,857 fans at Turner’s Cross.

Matt Healy stretched UCD with his penetrative passing from deep, while Krezic set up two early chances for Keating down the left. Jack Keaney took the first off the head of the City striker and referee Seán Grant called back the second for offside as Keating slotted to the net.

Some Aaron Bolger high pressing created an opening which Lorcan Healy pushed behind and from that corner, City had their breakthrough.

Crowley and Bolger combined for the right-back to tee up Matt Healy and from 30 yards, the Ipswich Town loanee blasted to the bottom corner of the net. It may well be overtaken across 36 games but at the very least, it’ll make a fine first clip on the end-of-year goal of the season shortlist.

It’ll rank among the most important too, getting City up and running at the third attempt in a match they more than deserved to lead.

The one-way traffic continued with Healy picking out Josh Honohan from a free-kick, although the imposing left-back arrowed his header just over the bar.

Even a long clearance from Healy came good, Harvey O’Brien’s blunder allowing Krezic in one-on-one. The Swede almost had too much time to think, with Lorcan Healy getting down well to save before parrying a Keating effort away for another corner.

This time, Matt Healy and Crowley switched roles. Healy delivered the ball and Crowley was on hand to end the game of pinball with a strike to the bottom corner. 2-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Matt Healy stung Lorcan Healy’s fingertips with a rising drive, while Danu Kinsella-Bishop had far too much backlift when presented with UCD’s best opportunity at the other end.

Barry Coffey picked up a knock as he exited on the hour but one of City’s double-switch set up their third; Varian winning a ball out wide and his chipped cross did the heavy lifting for Keating to nod home.

Five minutes later, Matt Healy stood up a cross for Varian to attack and the Bohs loanee was rewarded, via the post, with a first goal for his hometown club.

Holohan also hit the post with a driven cross but it bounced away, while Tunde Owolabi had a shout for a penalty when hampered by Keaney as he shot on goal.

Owalabi and Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh continued to cause danger until the end, with the latter having a late header saved by Lorcan Healy.

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; D Crowley (J O’Brien-Whitmarsh 76), C Coleman, A Gilchrist, J Honohan; M Healy, A Bolger; C Bargary, B Coffey (A Winbo 59), D Krezic (E Varian 59); R Keating (T Owolabi 72).

UCD: L Healy; M Gallagher, H O’Brien (D Norris 59), J Keaney, M Dignam (D Izekor 69); B Barr (H O’Connor 69), D Higgins; C Behan, D Keane, A Nolan (S Clarke 86); D Kinsella-Bishop (J Dempsey 59).

Referee: S Grant.