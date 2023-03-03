Jessie Stapleton move to West Ham confirmed by underage club

West Ham United have snapped up Ireland international Jessie Stapleton, according to her underage club Cherry Orchard.

The 18-year-old who scored in both the FAI Cup final and final league match to seal a double for Shelbourne was in much demand, with heavyweights Manchester City keen to sign her.

Fellow Women’s Super League outfit Hammers, however, have been long-time admirers of the Dubliner, who earned a call-up to senior international training at the age of just 13.

She was then playing for Cherry Orchard’s boys teams and they confirmed her move to London.

“Congratulations to Jessie who has signed a pro contract with West Ham and will travel over in July to start pre-season training,” read their message on social media.

“Jessie played for our club from the age of nine, in the top tier of the Dublin District League, winning many trophies, including the All-Ireland Cup. Being a local, she can often be seen back down at the club helping out with the young girls teams.”

Reigning national league Young Player of the Year Stapleton made her senior Ireland debut against Philippines last June but stepped back to captain the Under-19s last month, scoring in the win over England at St George’s Park.

Vera Pauw finalises her squad for the World Cup in early July.