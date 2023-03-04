‘Little Miss Messi’ Fiana Bradley looking to make a name for herself at Cork City

When Hilda and Conor Bradley stuck with tradition by naming their sixth child in sequence of the alphabet, there was some pondering to do.

Fiana was the forename they settled on for their daughter; originating from vine, a plant that grows in its own angular, independent fashion.

That’s exactly the route their youngest has taken, sidestepping challenges on and off the football pitch to flourish all round.

Former Ireland managers Mick McCarthy and Colin Bell managed to witness and admire the player known as ‘Little Miss Messi’ on the national stage, with the latter still particularly helpful in guiding the tyro along the trail of a game she’s devoted to.

It all began for the Kerry native aged 10 within the FAI’s Football For All (FFA) Programme, catering for kids with additional needs, and the journey brings her to Tolka Park on Saturday to face the reigning double holders of the national league Shelbourne.

What’s more impressive is that the journey, having only turned 16 in December, is still in its infancy.

“Fiana does things in training and matches that make people stop and watch,” explained her Cork City manager Danny Murphy. “She has that natural skill level but it’s clear the work put in to develop those skills.

“We know what a talented player she is and we’ll give her the time and coaching to get even better.”

From that FFA blitz in 2016, Fiana spent a couple of years with Killarney Celtic, where she was soon spotted by county scouts.

It was while representing the Kingdom in the Gaynor Cup for girls that Bell, then managing Ireland’s women’s team, liked what he saw of the maestro at Limerick University.

“Colin asked to speak with Fiana and, as much as he was impressed, advised that her development would be quicker if she began playing with and against boys,” explains her mother Hilda. That wouldn’t be a problem.

Eoin O’Mahony from LB Rovers, the club from Lisselton and Ballybunion, was aware of the youngster’s abilities from elevating her into Kerry’s interleague team, the only girl in the entire competition being instrumental in their U12 Munster title triumph.

She continued to hold her own at U13 level – the same year McCarthy applauded a goal she scored at the Aviva Stadium in the national schools finals – eventually attracting interest from Cork City.

Committing to the national league set-up demanded a commitment from her parents to become their daughter’s chauffeur and the three-hour round commute from their Milltown base is a ritual they’ve got accustomed to.

Some weeks it’s three trips, others four, but Fiana has adopted the rear seats of the family car into a bed, dinner table and study platform to optimise the transit time.

Mutual gains have accrued.

For all the sacrifice involved, Fiana ended 2022 with golden boots for both of City’s Under-17 and Under-19 teams. Moreover, last August, her debut in the senior league was granted by Murphy at the tender age of 15.

She’s not expected to be a mainstay for the Rebels yet, amid the rough and tumble of the top-flight, but has been part of Murphy’s pre-season schedule. There’s the U19s, for which she’s still two years young, to supply the platform for gametime if required.

International honours have followed too. Tom Elmes, now assistant with the World Cup-bound full squad, was U16 manager last year and handed Fiana her debut against Portugal.

Last week, the transition year pupil was in Spain featuring for the Ireland’s U17s in two games against Switzerland; final preparation for the elite qualifiers later this month in France.

Fiana Bradley at home with her trophies.

She’s comfortable operating off the main striker or on the wing but either way, the tricks which won her a prize from the FAI during the 2020 lockdown Homeskills Challenge will be on display.

“Lionel Messi is always the player I look to,” Fiana said about the World Cup winning captain. “My game is based on running at defenders and dribbling and he’s the best in the world at that.”

Back in Ireland, she was among the players paraded on the Turner’s Cross pitch at half-time during Friday night’s men’s match ahead of today’s trip to Dublin.

Where the future takes her is unknown but the national league stage is her theatre for the time being, among the array of cubs, both male and female, staying at home until 18 at least under Brexit rules.

It’s a routine she lives for – epitomised by choosing St Luigi Scrosoppi for her confirmation name.

That selection was taken out of her parents’ hands but they were fully supportive of their offspring going leftfield by picking the patron saint of footballers.

“Fiana knows what she wants,” added Hilda. “She’s an example to any young girl of what can be achieved, once the right care and coaching is applied.”

Nothing beats individuality and it can be witnessed on a pitch near you.