Colin Healy: “It’s been a difficult start, but we keep going. We’re in it together."

Cork City’s first home match back in the top-flight of Irish football promised a lot but ultimately delivered very little.

Despite being roared on by a capacity crowd of 6,487, City’s first Premier Division fixture at Turner’s Cross since November 2020 ended in disappointment as they were comfortably beaten 2-1 by Bohemians on the opening night of the season two weeks ago.

A major reason for that loss was the Rebel Army’s inability to use their vocal support and the enormity of the occasion in their favour by producing a fast start.

That’s something manager Colin Healy believes they will have to put right this very Friday night as City host UCD (7.45pm kick-off) it what already looks like a key fixture in the battle to avoid relegation.

“It’s obviously not the start that we wanted,” admitted Healy, who’s side also lost their second game of the campaign last time out when they went down 2-0 away to Derry.

“The first game, the first half, we were disappointed with it. We didn’t start great. The second half we picked it up a small bit, we changed the shape a small bit as well.

“We were probably unlucky not to get something out of the game but if you start like that it’s always going to be difficult.

“You need to start quickly, you do, you need to start quickly, and I just felt in the game against Bohs we didn’t start well.

“When we got the ball back, we gave it away too quickly and then it just became a defending session. The boys will be ready, they will be ready to start quickly on Friday night and hopefully just drive it on from there.

“The game in Derry we played better, we had some good chances, and we just didn’t take them at the right time.

“It’s been a difficult start, but we keep going. We’re in it together, the boys have been training well so it’s another big game against UCD.

“It will be a difficult game, so we have got to make sure we are at it and that is right from the start.” Cian Murphy returned to full training on Thursday but this clash with UCD is likely to come too soon for the striker while Matt Healy and Kevin Čustović could return having overcome their slight injury issues.