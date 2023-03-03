Colin Healy: “It’s been a difficult start, but we keep going. We’re in it together."

After a slow start in their home defeat to Bohs, Healy is confident City will make a fast start to Friday's crucial match against UCD.
Colin Healy: “It’s been a difficult start, but we keep going. We’re in it together."

FAST START: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Derry 24/2/2023

Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 08:00
Andrew Horgan

Cork City’s first home match back in the top-flight of Irish football promised a lot but ultimately delivered very little.

Despite being roared on by a capacity crowd of 6,487, City’s first Premier Division fixture at Turner’s Cross since November 2020 ended in disappointment as they were comfortably beaten 2-1 by Bohemians on the opening night of the season two weeks ago.

A major reason for that loss was the Rebel Army’s inability to use their vocal support and the enormity of the occasion in their favour by producing a fast start.

That’s something manager Colin Healy believes they will have to put right this very Friday night as City host UCD (7.45pm kick-off) it what already looks like a key fixture in the battle to avoid relegation.

“It’s obviously not the start that we wanted,” admitted Healy, who’s side also lost their second game of the campaign last time out when they went down 2-0 away to Derry.

“The first game, the first half, we were disappointed with it. We didn’t start great. The second half we picked it up a small bit, we changed the shape a small bit as well.

“We were probably unlucky not to get something out of the game but if you start like that it’s always going to be difficult.

“You need to start quickly, you do, you need to start quickly, and I just felt in the game against Bohs we didn’t start well.

“When we got the ball back, we gave it away too quickly and then it just became a defending session. The boys will be ready, they will be ready to start quickly on Friday night and hopefully just drive it on from there.

“The game in Derry we played better, we had some good chances, and we just didn’t take them at the right time.

“It’s been a difficult start, but we keep going. We’re in it together, the boys have been training well so it’s another big game against UCD.

“It will be a difficult game, so we have got to make sure we are at it and that is right from the start.” Cian Murphy returned to full training on Thursday but this clash with UCD is likely to come too soon for the striker while Matt Healy and Kevin Čustović could return having overcome their slight injury issues.

More in this section

Waterford v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Waterford FC report “Opposition Analyst” filming their training session to the FAI
Javier Tebas Handout Photo Javier Tebas feels Premier League reputation at stake over Man City case
Stephen Bradley 2/3/2023 LOI Previews: Big night at the top and bottom of the Premier Division
<p>EDER ERROR: Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Eder Militao (centre) reacts after scoring an own-goal under pressure from Barcelona's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at the Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. Pic credit: Javier Soriano/AFP via Getty Images</p>

Depleted Barcelona earn Copa semi first leg El Clasico win over Real Madrid

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd