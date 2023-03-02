Stephen Kenny hoping Mikey Johnston switch will be completed before France opener

Mikey Johnston is facing a race against time for his protracted switch from Scotland to be finalised in time for Ireland’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier against France on March 27.

The Celtic winger, who is currently on loan at Vitória de Guimarães, was in recent years expected to defect from his homeland through his Derry grandfather despite representing Scotland up to U21 level.

Stephen Kenny wants to introduce him for the upcoming double-header at the Aviva Stadium, starting with the visit of Latvia for a friendly on March 22, but the Irish manager is awaiting clearance from FIFA first.

“I thought the paperwork would have been done last week but it's still not through,” said Kenny about the flanker, who turns 24 next month, on Monday.

“The FAI have held off (announcing) until it comes through. We'll have to assess if he's in the next squad but I expect him to be important and very much be involved in the campaign ahead.”

Johnston has been plagued by injuries since bursting on the scene, making just five starts in Ange Postecoglou’s first season, which influenced the Australian’s decision to loan him out this term.

“Mikey played in four Scottish Cup finals – two Scottish Cups and two League Cup finals,” added Kenny.

“He's a right footed left winger that can play on the right as well. And he's a dribbler, someone who has a lot of talent but unfortunately he missed out for a full year injured. He had a calf operation and lost a full year of his career, which was difficult for him.

“Celtic signed a lot of players and they've obviously been very successful, so he's had a period at Vitoria where he has played the majority of games. It's a good league, the Portuguese league, a high standard.

“We can't expect too much, too soon from him, it's going to be one over a period of time where he gets a full season under his belt, and over the next year or two I'm sure he'll really excel because he has lots of natural talent.”

Confirming the unavailability of Callum Robinson (hamstring) and Aaron Connolly (foot), the Ireland boss will at least have a new coach in the camp when they assemble in two-and-a-half weeks.

Former Manchester United and Ireland defender John O’Shea has been promoted from the U21s, a step the Waterford legend was slow to embrace when previous gaps appeared on the manager’s staff.

“I think declined wouldn’t be absolutely correct,” Kenny said about O'Shea's attitude to invites into the past.

“We did consider bringing him in for one camp at that stage but he was in the middle of his UEFA Pro Licence and he wasn’t quite ready for that.

“The thing for him was to make sure he felt ready himself. Certainly, John is further down his coaching journey and is happier himself.”