In-form Graham Burke glad to start as he means to go on with Hoops

Shamrock Rovers sharpshooter Graham Burke believes he can recapture the form that won him three Ireland caps.

Hopes were high that the talented attacker would kick on from that international exposure in 2018 but injuries disrupted his progress and the 29-year-old isn’t banking on returning to that stage.

And yet he’s begun the 2023 League of Ireland season ablaze.

Goals against Sligo Rovers and Drogheda United in the opening two games, both draws, were the highlights of an otherwise slow start for the champions and he’s feeling in tip-top condition ahead of Derry City’s visit to Tallaght on Friday night.

The Candystripes are the team best placed to derail their four-in-a-row ambitions but in Burke the expected sell-out crowd of 7,600 will view a player finally at peace with himself.

“Last year was disappointing for me personally, having a lot of injuries,” he explained.

“I was only coming back when the lads were on the European run – playing Thursday/Sunday – and I’d be gone injured again after two games.

“I didn't get there physically, meeting the demands of training which you need late in the season within that schedule. I'd get through games, break down and start again.

“What I needed this time was a full pre-season under my belt, getting the gym work in, and I’m happy with a couple of goals.”

He’s a bit to go before reaching the point which enticed Preston North End to shell out €250,000 for the playmaker. He’d made his debut off the bench away to France before starting and scoring in the 2-1 home win over USA, a victory which proved to be the last of the Martin O’Neill/Roy Keane era.

“I didn’t expect to have more caps for Ireland,” he confessed.

“That’s because of the standard of players in the squad. For me to try to get back in there, to even think about it, I’d have to be at the total top of my game.

“I’ve hardly been on the pitch in the last year to do that.

“As a player, I don’t think you give up as it’s an honour but I don’t constantly think of it. My only focus is trying to do the best I can for this club.”

And that entails keeping at arm’s length from Derry City already two points ahead and who laid down a marker in the President’s Cup curtain-raiser by seeing off the Hoops 2-0.

“People on the outside are saying 'Rovers have had two draws' but it's nothing we are thinking of,” former Aston Villa trainee Burke noted.

“I think we’d have won the games but red cards in both. Derry are a good side - we only had to look at them in the Presidents Cup to know they are a good side and had many battles with them in the past – so we'll need to be at our best to win this one.”