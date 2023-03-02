Lots of positives for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool close in on top four

Klopp praised his players for their response to having a goal disallowed
Lots of positives for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool close in on top four
Jurgen Klopp’s side are right in the mix for the top four (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 04:27
Carl Markham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his players for their response to having a goal disallowed as they bounced back to beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez thought he had made the breakthrough in the 66th minute when he fired past Jose Sa only for VAR to advise referee Paul Tierney to view the pitchside monitor for a foul by Diogo Jota.

However, they recovered from that setback to take the lead within seven minutes as Virgil van Dijk nodded home from close range before Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal of the season, making it six years in a row at the club he has reached that landmark.

Victory – and a fourth successive clean sheet in the Premier League – moved the Reds up to sixth in the table, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

Klopp said: “I thought the whole story of the game is an important one for us to take. I think we did a lot of good stuff in the first half, played the way we had to play.

“We didn’t create that many clear-cut chances, the best one was probably the header from Harvey Elliott which he missed.

“Second half, around the disallowed goal already we increased the pressure and these kind of things.

“I think you all saw the (disallowed) goal now a couple of times back and when you see it in slow-motion you see the contact then, but I still think it was a goal – but that’s not important anymore.

Referee Paul Tierney rules out Darwin Nunez’s goal following a VAR review (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The players don’t have a replay and for them it’s a clear goal of course. Then you have to react.

“I was not worried but of course then you watch it, how the boys react – and the reaction was really good.

“Then you force the goal and then the second goal was exceptional play – a really good counter-attack, each pass was perfect.

“Then we controlled it again. So, it was a good performance from us and a really important one.

“And of course again a clean sheet, which is extremely helpful. These are all positives for us, all good.”

Mohamed Salah celebrates his 20th goal of the campaign (Peter Byrne/PA)

Wolves had just one shot on target and boss Julen Lopetegui admitted his side did not deserve anything from the game.

“It was frustrating because we didn’t get anything here but we didn’t deserve to get anything,” he said.

“Maybe in the first half but in the second half we didn’t keep the rhythm and when they scored it was more difficult of course.

“We lost one match – it’s a pity but we have to change out mindset very fast as in three days we have another important match (at home to Tottenham). But this wasn’t a good match for us.”

More in this section

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur- Emirates FA Cup - Fifth Round - Bramall Lane We have to apologise to the fans – Tottenham suffer FA Cup shock at Bramall Lane
Arsenal v Everton - Premier League - Emirates Stadium 'They never have enough information' - Arteta lauds Martinelli and Saka 
Manchester United v West Ham United - Emirates FA Cup - Fifth Round - Old Trafford Ten Hag: Garnacho impact is another step forward in development
LiverpoolQuotesPlace: UK
<p>The Premier League and its chief executive Richard Masters have been urged to re-examine assurances given by Newcastle’s Saudi owners (Mike Egerton/PA)</p>

Premier League urged to re-examine Saudi Newcastle takeover

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd