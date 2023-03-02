Roy Keane on Declan Rice:  'I know what I'm talking about. He needs to do a lot more'

Hammers skipper in the spotlight as David Moyes side go out of the FA Cup at Man Utd, where OT legend Roy Keane pulls no punches on Rice
Roy Keane, ITV

Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 08:54
Cian Locke

Few, if anyone, can question Roy Keane's expertise on the combative midfielder, and the Cork man has given West Ham's Declan Rice a little dressing down about his form this season for the Hammers.

Rice has been widely tipped to make a move away from east London in the summer, with Premier League leaders Arsenal coveting his talents But ahead of Wednesday night's FA Cup 5th rd clash at Old Trafford, where the Hammers lost 3-1 to Man Utd, Keane maintained: "I don’t think Rice has been great this season.

“He’s not really kicked on. For all the talk about him and the good PR coming out of West Ham, about how much money he is worth, I think he needs to do a lot more. Doesn’t get enough goals, doesn’t get enough assists…"

His ITV colleague Ian Wright let out an audible 'Wow' and afterwards described Keane's verdict as 'harsh', but the former Man Utd skipper fired back:  "Do you disagree with me? That’s good. I hope you disagree with me. Because I think I know what I’m talking about. I played a bit in midfield."

West Ham skipper Rice has just over a year remaining on his contract, although the Hammers possess the option to extend it by a further 12 months. He's made 30 appearances for the Hammers this term, scoring two goals and laying on three assists.

After the match, Keane was even more scathing about West Ham's defending that allowed Manchester United back into the tie in the second half. 

"Defensively West Ham were shocking. Absolutely useless second half. They gave up three goals. Give United all the credit for the reaction, we said that at half time, the really good teams find a way to win.

"The two lads here (Joe Cole and Wright) are obviously happy with West Ham's performance tonight. But honestly, it's laughable."

