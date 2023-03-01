Gory, gory Tottenham Hotspur as Blades skewer Spurs

Sheffield United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Gory, gory Tottenham Hotspur - and the Spurs go marching out.

Iliman Ndiaye upstaged Harry Kane as the London club frittered away another opportunity to end 15 years of hurt since lifting their last major trophy.

Kane came off the bench in a bid to inject some urgency into a lacklustre display, but it was his fellow substitute Ndiaye who stole the show as Sheffield United sealed their place in the last eight for the third time in the last four seasons.

A home tie against Championship rivals Blackburn looks eminently winnable if they can reproduce this kind of impressive form.

In contrast, Tottenham have fallen at this hurdle for the last three years, and they could have few complaints after being second best to their hosts for large parts of a breathless contest.

To rub salt into the wounds, Kane had a late chance to level, but headed weakly wide from an Ivan Perisic cross deep into stoppage time.

The hosts were good value for their win, and should have led at the break but spurned the clearest chance of the first-half three minutes before the interval in what was the clubs' first FA Cup meeting for 65 years.

Defensive indecision saw Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's attempted header back to Fraser Forster fall short of the Tottenham goalkeeper, allowing Ismaila Coulibaly in on goal. The Blades midfielder had time to steady himself but fired woefully wide from less than a dozen yards in a major let-off for the Premier League side.

It was a rare opening in a keenly-contested opening 45 minutes that saw Richarlison wasted a chance to repay the faith put in him in a rare start in his favoured central striker's role, one of six changes in place of the rested Harry Kane.

The Brazilian beat the offside trap to run on to a Davinson Sanchez ball into the area. Despite the diminishing angle, the former Everton forward should have done better when he blazed wastefully over as the hosts appealed in vain for an assistant's flag.

As the hosts were further pressed back, George Baldock was no doubt relieved there was no recourse to VAR after an ugly studs-up challenge left Perisic clutching his shin in a coming together surprisingly deemed unworthy of censure by referee John Brooks.

Hojbjerg's glancing near post header from a corner early in the second half tested Wes Foderingham but it proved to be Spurs' last opening until Kane's late header summed up his side's lack of cutting edge up front.

An equaliser at that stage would have been unfair on the Blades, who outdid their loftier opponents by making eight changes in a clear indication that their attempts to secure a return to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

It meant Ndiaye was among those rested, but the young Senegal forward made up for lost time, scoring the winner just four minutes after his late introduction as he picked up a loose ball in the area before slaloming past three tired defensive challenges before beating Fraser Forster at the keeper's near post.

Spurs rarely threatened thereafter, as they succumbed to second tier opposition after a performance in which they had largely themselves looked like a Championship side.

Sheffield United (3-5-1-1): Foderingham 7; Ahmedhodzic 7, Basham 7, Robinson 7; Baldock 6 (Baldock 62, 6), Coulibaly 4 (Berge 62, 7), Doyle 7, Brooks 7 (Ndiaye 73, 8), Osborn 8; McAtee 7 (Fleck 85, 6); Sharp 7. Booked: Baldock, Lowe

Tottenham (3-4-3): Forster 7; D Sanchez 7, Dier 7, Davies 7; Porro 5 (Danjuma 82, 6), Sarr 6 (Skipp 74, 6), Hojbjerg 6, Perisic 6; Lucas Moura 6 (Kulusevski 74, 6), Richarlison 3 (Kane 65, 7), Heung-Min Son 7. Booked: Sarr.

Referee: John Brooks