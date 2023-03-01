Garnacho strikes late on to keep United's unlikely quadruple quest on track 

MANCHESTER UNITED 3 WEST HAM UNITED 1

A DRAMATIC Alejandro Garnacho winner on the stroke of full-time not only kept alive Manchester United’s quadruple dream and carried them through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

It also suggested that Erik ten Hag’s claims that his squad is deep enough to remain in the hunt for their three remaining honours this season was not too fanciful.

The final score was given a lopsided look when Wout Weghorst won the ball in the dying seconds of added time, allowing Fred to slot home a third goal which flattered his side.

But United also had to display all their new-found belief and confidence as they fought back from a controversial opening goal from Said Benrahma.

United, fresh from the EFL Cup Final win on Sunday, were trailing before ten Hag called for reinforcements off his bench and his team claimed a dramatic 77th minute equaliser.

Bruno Fernandes curled over a superb delivery from a left-wing corner and Hammers defender Nayef Aguerd could only head the ball into his own net under pressure from Weghorst.

Then, with virtually the last kick of the 90 minutes, Weghorst saw a shot blocked with the ball bouncing up kindly for Garnacho who look composed and calm before curling in the winning goal.

The potential flashpoint of the opening goal was eventually irrelevant but looked like it might not be when, on 54 minutes, Tomas Soucek appeared to have lost the ball out of play before he cleverly kept it alive with a back-heel.

Emerson Palmieri took off, while defenders stood appealing, and sent Benrahma weaving into the area before he unleashed a superb finish into the far corner of the United goal. Frantic United appeals inevitably followed although VAR offered them no reprieve, confirming the goal after a brief check.

It was the take-off point for a brilliant FA Cup clash. Ten Hag had claimed before the tie that he was confident that his squad was deep enough to cope with the demands of chasing a quadruple and six changes were made from Sunday’s cup-winning line-up; the most notable the resting of Casemiro and Marcus Rashford, arguably his two best performers this season.

The United manager also opted - bravely or rashly, depending on your viewpoint - to start with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire at the heart of his defence, two players who have clearly fallen down the pecking order under ten Hag.

It probably helped explain why, on 23 minutes, West Ham carved out the best chance of the first half when Said Benrahma’s pass split the two United centre-halves and played Michail Antonio clean through on goal.

The West Ham striker, who has hardly been prolific this season, appeared to lack the necessary confidence as he bore down on David de Gea and the Spanish keeper did well to keep out his shot with his outstretched right hand.

Even after Wembley celebrations this week, early signs were promising enough, with Weghorst’s intelligent lay-off setting up an early 18-yard shot for Marcel Sabitzer, which Alphonse Areola saved well at full stretch.

Antony curled one of his trademark left-footers just over and Garnacho’s sharp blast was parried by Areola, with Diogo Dalot unable to do anything with the rebound.

But the Hammers weathered that bright start and, before the break, a poor kick by de Gea gifted the visitors another chance which Antonio drove straight at the United keeper from just inside the area.

By the interval ten Hag had seen enough, bringing on man of the moment Casemiro to take a hold of the tie, as he has done so many tines during United’s recent impressive run.

It did not work, even before the controversial opener, Soucek rose brilliantly to meet Benrahma’s cross and forced another fine save out of de Gea.

And the opening goal could hardly be said to have come against the run of play as United, without Rashford’s presence, toiled to turn possession into chances.

Indeed, moments after Rashford had been thrown on by ten Hag, along with Lisandro Martinez just before the hour, Pablo Fornals almost made it 2-0 with a shot that bounced through a crowded area and inches wide of the far post.

It was turning into a hugely watchable cup tie with Garnacho drilling a cross-shot into Areola’s midriff before Antonio wasted another good chance, shooting at de Gea when there were better options open to him and Casemiro having an effort ruled out for offside.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 7; Dalot 5, Maguire 5, Lindelof 5 (Martinez 57, 6), Malacia 6; McTominay 5 (Casemiro 45, 7), Sabitzer 6 (Fred 85); Antony 6 (Rashford 57, 7), Fernandes 7, Garnacho 8 (Varane 90); Weghorst 7. Substitutes (not used) Heaton, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Elanga.

West Ham (4–1-4-1): Areola 8; Johnson 7, Aguerd 6, Ogbonna 6, Emerson 6; Rice 7; Fornals 7 (Bowen 73, 6), Paqueta 6, Soucek 7, Benrahma 9; Antonio 6 (Scamacca 85). Substitutes (not used) Cresswell, Lanzini, Downes, Kehrer, Anang, Simon-Swyer, Mubama.

Referee: M Salisbury 6 Ends