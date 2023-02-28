Foden brace and De Bruyne strike seal quarter-final qualification for City 

BRISTOL CITY 0 MANCHESTER CITY 3

MANCHESTER CITY are into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, but Bristol City gave as good as they got for most of the game before late goals from Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne saw Pep Guardiola's men through.

Foden set them on their way with a seventh-minute goal, but the Championship side defended resolutely and caused their visitors a few scares before the class of the six-times FA Cup winners shone through.

Guardiola's side went into the game on the back of an FA Cup record ten-game winning run away from home, stretching back three years, while Bristol City were on a 12-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, so something had to give.

The breakthrough came early on when Foden scored in the seventh minute. Manchester City had already gone close when Kalvin Phillips rattled the crossbar in the second minute, and Foden went one better soon afterwards. Nathan Ake's crossfield ball switched play to Riyad Mahrez on the right.

The Algerian traded passes with Kevin De Bruyne before fizzing a low ball diagonally across the penalty area, where Foden was waiting beyond the far post to hit a rising first-time shot past keeper Max O'Leary from a tight angle.

The goal punctured the mood of optimism and the atmosphere generated at a sold-out Ashton Gate, but the Robins gave their more illustrious visitors reasons to worry in a lively first-half.

Sam Bell, just 20, cut in from the left to fire a shot that was deflected wide for a corner, and then teenager Alex Scott went on a run through the heart of the Sky Blues' defence before getting crowded out. Scott then led a quick counter-attack and his low shot was well saved by Stefan Ortega, making a rare appearance in goal.

Home supporters roared for a penalty when Mark Styles went tumbling down after a clumsy challenge from Rico Lewis, but referee Andre Marriner waved play on, much to Bristolian anger.

Guardiola's team should have doubled their lead midway through the first-half when De Bruyne broke free on the left and teed up a shot ominously, but Tomas Kalas slid in to make a marvellous block and then headed away the follow-up effort from Mahrez.

De Bruyne was the dominant figure in midfield, understandably, but he was occasionally joined by Lewis, who felt confident to move up from right-back into midfield to good effect, and one driving run took the teenager from one penalty box to the other.

De Bruyne could – and perhaps should – have had a hat-trick in the opening half but was wasteful twice from good positions on the left, shooting over the bar on both occasions.

Ruben Dias also had a shot well blocked at close range by Cam Pring following a corner and Phillips shot high and wide, as did Bell at the opposite after a clever run by the young winger.

Gurdiola sent on Ederson to replace Ortega for the second-half and the Brazilian was soon in action as he tackled the onrushing Bell, who were both hurt by the challenge.

The men from Manchester kept pressing for a second goal, but the home side continued to harry, block and tackle as if their lives depended on it. De Bruyne played in Julian Alvarez, playing in place of Erling Haaland, but the Argentinian forward was foiled by a fine tackle from Sykes.

When Mahrez was fouled on the edge of the penalty area, De Bruyne's free-kick cannoned off the defensive wall and the Algerian's follow-up shot was blocked too.

But Bristol City would not roll over and created chances too. Andreas Weimann, on as a substitute had a first-time volley blocked after a surging run and cross from Sykes. Moments later, Ake had to clear when Weimann fired in another dangerous cross from the right, and then the Dutchman headed clear a cross from the excellent Joe Williams.

It was a full-blooded cup-tie and threatened to boil over in the 65th minute. Foden had been flattened in the build-up to a chance for Alvarez, whose shot was well saved by O'Leary. When the ball went back out to Sykes, the home right-back, Foden went in hard and was given a yellow card.

But the England forward ensured his side would be in the quarter-final draw with a second goal, 16 minutes from the end. De Bruyne was the architect with a marvellous through ball to release Ake, who shuttled the ball across via Alvarez to Foden, who shot towards goal from the right. Zak Vyner got a touch before the ball went in, but Foden was claiming it.

There was no doubt, however, about the scorer of the third goal as De Bruyne ran on to a pass 30 yards from goal and effortlessly steered a right-footed shot into the far corner of goal.

It was effectively over, and Manchester City went marching into the last eight.

BRISTOL CITY (4-2-3-1): O'Leary 6; Tanner 6 (Weimann 46), Kalas 7, Vyner 7, Pring 6 (DaSilva 77); James 7 (King 88), Williams 7 (Taylor-Clarke 88); Sykes 7, Scott 7, Bell 7; Wells 5 (Francois 82).

MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ortega 6 (Ederson 46); Lewis 7, Akanji 6, Dias 7, Ake 7 (Palmer 82) ; Phillips 6, Silva 6; Mahrez 7 (Grealish 71), De Bruyne 9, Foden 8 (Gomez 82); Alvarez 6.

Referee: Andre Marriner 8/10