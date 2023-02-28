Watch: Franco Umeh marks first Palace start with brace in win over Arsenal

Cork City’s latest export, Franco Umeh, smashed home a brace in Crystal Palace’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal’s Under-18s on Tuesday.

Palace recently completed the capture of the Leesider by activating the €75,000 release clause in his City contract just after he’d turned 18 and was eligible to move across the Irish sea.

On his first start in Palace colours, Umeh took just five minutes to get off the mark in North London. Zach Marsh created the opening by spinning his marker before squaring for the Irishman to finish from close range.

As expected, the highly-rated Gunners who’ve reached the FA Youth Cup semis responded with intent, equalising on 20 minutes through Jimi Gower from Sebastian Ferdinand’s centre.

Former Ringmahon Rangers product Umeh, whose younger brother Jaden is also part of City’s Academy, wouldn’t be denied his second six minutes later.

From a Rio Cardines corner, the newcomer anticipated the flick-on to sweep home from close-range and regain the lead.

Zach Marsh added a third in first-half stoppage time to complete the victory, an early boost for the Corkman having penned a two-and-a-half year contract.

Umeh is due to represent Ireland in the upcoming Euro U19 qualifiers which they have home advantage in.

Tom Mohan’s side face Slovakia (March 22), Estonia (25) and Greece (28) at Wexford’s Ferrcarrig Park with a place in the July finals in Malta on offer for the table-topper.

Umeh’s winner against Wales in the first phase secured their passage into this elite round.

Arsenal: Cooper (GK), Nichols, Robinson, Kacurri, Duamina, Ibrahim (Kabia, 64), Ferdinand, Gower, M’Hand, Kamara, Benjamin (Green, 64).

Subs not used: Okonkwo (GK), Small, Brown

Crystal Palace: Izquierdo (GK), Kporha, Grante, Jemide, Cardines, Reid, Austin, Gibbard (Obou, 69), Umeh (Socoliche, 74), Agbinone (Williams, 90), Marsh (Dixon, 90).

Subs not used: Eastwood (GK)