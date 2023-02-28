Butler's fantastic four leads SETU Carlow to FAI Perpetual Cup glory

Colleges FAI Perpetual Cup Final

SETU CARLOW 6 ATU DONEGAL 1

SETU Carlow striker Matt Butler hit four of his side’s six goals with some flawless finishing while his partner up front Evan Farrell grabbed one himself and was instrumental in setting up several of Butler’s scoring opportunities as Carlow powered to their seventh cup win in the past ten seasons.

The opening 15 minutes bore no resemblance to the way this decider would eventually pan out.

The Donegal side had started much more confidently and they could have easily been two goals to the good with a little bit more composure in front of goal.

An early chance fell to Eddie O’Reilly after he connected with a dangerous Damien Duffy left wing cross into the Carlow six-yard area but the Donegal man sliced his finish and the ball went wide of Alex Moody’s left-hand post.

Shortly after, an overlapping run and cross from Stephen Bzack found Gabriel Aduaka but he fired well over.

Donegal were to rue these missed chances as five minutes later they were rocked when Carlow got into their stride and two quick goals followed in a two minute period.

In a swift Carlow attack Farrell controlled a long ball forward and slipped a neat pass to Butler who did well to beat Oisin Farrell for the Carlow opener.

That was a sign of things to come as minutes later Butler struck again, seizing on another high ball in the heart of Donegal defence to fire in their second.

Carlow had gone three ahead by the half hour mark when Farrell headed home a Jack O’Reilly cross.

It got worse for the Donegal men coming up to the break as Carlow refused to take their foot off the pedal and Butler completed his first half hat-trick after another delightful Farrell ball picked him out in the Donegal box.

On the stroke of half time, Gabriel Aduaka was presented with a great chance to pull a goal back for Donegal but his weak penalty kick was easily kept out by Alex Moody.

The Carlow scoring spree continued in the second half and Butler got his fourth of the afternoon, converting a Dragos Mamaglia cross after Farrell had begun the move.

Defender Jack O’Reilly was taken down at the corner of the box with 20 minutes remaining and he picked himself up to slot the spot kick past Farrell for 6-0.

There was a little bit of consolation for Donegal minutes later when a superb strike from Eddie O’Reilly beat Moody all ends up.

The long 17 year wait for the cup to rest in Letterkenny continues, while Carlow have now chalked up their 12th success.

Meanwhile, ATU Sligo's B side captured the Colleges FAI Challenge Cup with a 2-1 defeat of Northern Regional College Coleraine, while Colaiste Ide claimed the Bob Eustace Shield after victory over ATU Galway B.

SETU Carlow: Alex Moody; Jack O’Reilly, Oisin Hand, Kevin McEvoy; Raveli Kilonda, Blake Ryan, Anthony Dolan, Sean McManus, Jack Connolly; Matt Butler, Evan Farrell.

Subs: Dragos Mamaglia (for McManus 29),Jordan Tallon (for Kilonda 60), Precious Omochere (for Butler 70), Sean Murray (for Connolly 70), Omishola Samuel (for Ryan 70).

ATU Donegal: Oisin Farrell; Stephen Bzack, Lee McLaughlin, Shaun McDermott, Fionn McClure; Ryan Creevy, Eddie O’Reilly, Kevin Jordan; Eoin Logue, Gabriel Aduaka, Damien Duffy.

Subs: Charlie White (for Mc Clure 46), Shay McBride Friel (for Logue 46), Conor Black (for McLaughlin 63), Nathan Plumb (for O’Reilly 74), Leon Boyce (for Aduaka 79).

Referee: Ciaran O’Reilly.