Ethon Varian relishing first Turner's Cross appearance as Cork City player

Ethon Varian is set to take to the Turner’s Cross pitch as Cork City player for the first time on Friday but fortunately for him, it’s a ground he already knows quite well.

“I’ve played with Greenwood a few times there, but it will be good to play there with Cork City,” he admits.

Due to his switch from Bohemians to City being a loan deal, Varian was unable to represent his local club against his parent club on the opening night of the season.

But not only has he played there but he has also enjoyed significant success at the home of Cork football. And perhaps more importantly as a forward, he has already found the net at the Cross.

“Yeah, I scored a good few goals there,” he says modestly.

In fact, in April it will be five years since he scored a hat-trick at the venue in the Togher club’s 8-3 triumph in the FAI U17 Challenge Cup final.

“Hopefully I can add a few more for Cork City,” he continues.

“We won the National Cup there and we won the local cup so I have good memories there so hopefully I can add a few more.

“I just want the first goal to get off the mark, I want to do it as soon as possible and then keep adding to that tally.

“I’m enjoying being back in Cork and I’m looking forward now to Friday and playing at Turner’s Cross for the first time in front of the fans.

“Hopefully there will be a big turnout for the game. I’ll have a lot of friends and family there watching so it will be good to see them at the game coming to watch me.”

There is likely to be another big attendance when Cork City welcome UCD to Leeside at the end of the week in what already looks like a crucial fixture in the battle to avoid relegation.

And while it will be a special occasion for Varian regardless, his focus is on helping City get the three points to end a run of back-to-back defeats at the beginning of the new campaign before they travel to both Shamrock and Sligo Rovers next week.

“It’s a huge game,” insists the 21-year-old.

“Every game is a huge game in this league. It has been a tough start, but we just need to crack down, put out performances and put three points on the table Friday.

“That is what we will be looking for on Friday is three points, three points is the most important thing.

“You have to keep positive. You have to come in every week, work hard and focus on the next game.

“There’s no easy games, we are just going into the game fully focused on getting those three points.”