Holy Rosary College edge Douglas Comm to reach first-ever FAI Schools final 

Holy Rosary College Mountbellew 2-1 Douglas Community School

Holy Rosary College made history when reaching a first ever FAI Schools final, edging past Douglas Community School in the Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior National Cup U19 competition for large schools.

The Galway side had bizarrely never entered at this grade before but were the better side over the 90 minutes, backing last weeks 3-1 Connacht final success, over Presentation College Athenry in good style. All the goals came in the first half, with Ryan Nolan and Cormac Proulx netting either side of a penalty from Josh Fitzpatrick.

Despite being the match winner, Cormac Proulx will likely miss the final, following his dismissal, along with Douglas attacker Devon Gibson. This came midway through the second half. Both players were heavily involved in a touchline incident which saw tempers boil over, with a large number of players involved in the jostling beside the dugouts.

This was perhaps when Douglas became most frustrated, but they were already on the back foot after a strong opening half from Holy Rosary College.

Mountbellew manager Michaél O’Donnell will have liked much of what his side showed early in the contest, as they spread the ball wide quickly, regularly finding captain Ronan Murphy on the left flank.

The opener arrived on 26 minutes, as a teasing corner from Aironas Kantauskas was headed home from inside the six-yard box by Nolan. The striker led the line well all day, and he added to his hat-trick in the provincial decider to break the deadlock.

Douglas hadn’t fired to this point. They looked to Harvey Skieter, their captain, and the pacy Josh Fitzpatrick. They were given a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty.

Mounbellew couldn’t clear their lines and referee Shane O’Donoghue adjudged that Conor French had fouled in attempting to clear from near the penalty spot.

Fitzpatrick rifled low to the net, despite a good read from goalkeeper Rory Walsh. But the Douglas joy was short lived, they were not as composed in possession as their opponents and another set-piece undid their good work.

Tiernan Proulx fired goalwards in a crowded penalty area. His effort was blocked but his brother Cormac was on-hand to curl home a wonderful effort to re-establish the lead.

The Galway side led at the interval but could have doubled their advantage in first half-stoppage time. Ciaran Nolan was found by Ronan Murphy but his effort was straight at Bosjack.

The second half was a fragmented affair. The lack of goalmouth action suited the leaders, naturally, but they had a half chance through Cormac Proulx, but Bruno Bosjack stopped this with his foot. The red cards, which arrived amid a spate of warranted yellow cards for both sides, came with 17 minutes remaining.

From here, Douglas dominated, but apart from a handful of dangerous corners from Fitzpatrick, they never looked like forcing extra-time.

Holy Rosary College now await a final which is pencilled in for March 15th, against an opponent to be determined. The Leinster and Ulster champions are yet to face off.

Douglas Community School: B Bosjack; D O’Sullivan, L Curtain, C Nestor, L O’Herlihy; J Fitzpatrick, L O’Sullivan, C O’Sulleabhain; H Skieters ©, D Gibson.

Subs: K Leahy for C O’Sulleabhain (h-t).

Subs not used: R O’Herlihy, A Ramos, R Kiss, K Crowe.

Holy Rosary College Mountbellew: R Walsh; C Byron, T Miskell, C French, I Fahy; A Kantauskas, C Nolan, T Proulx, R Murphy ©; C Proulx, R Ryan.

Subs: C Mulhern for Kantauskas (h-t).

Subs not used: C Mulhern, T Shields, C Lennon, S Duffy, J Connolly

Referee: Shane O’Donoghue (Limerick)