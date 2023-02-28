Leo Gaxha seals place in the Kerry FC history books

Leo Gaxha was always the most likely player to score Kerry's first ever League of Ireland goal.

So it was no surprise when he slotted the ball into the left-corner of the Bray Wanderers net to seal his place in the football club's history books.

It also gave Kerry hope of claiming their first ever point in the first division but ultimately they went on to lose 3-1 in the Carlisle Grounds last Friday night.

When the forward was asked about the goal shortly after full-time, he wasn’t keen on self praise although he does reckon there is more to come.

“It was great to score and while I am still finding my feet, I am enjoying it," admitted Gaxha.

"Despite two losses not being the way we wanted to start we have competed and we have shown signs that we can win games in this league.

"We are still gelling as a team but I think the results will come and that is the main thing. We are sticking together as a team and there are a lot of positives to take from the two games so far.

"Personally I think I am doing all right. I am giving myself a chance by training hard and doing all I can for Kerry FC while I am on the pitch”

Gaxha was born in Tralee and played schoolboy football locally before moving to the UK when he signed for Sheffield United.

He made a big impression at U-18 level with the Blades and last year with the U-23’s where he scored three goals in five starts.

But his cross-channel dream came to an end when he returned home and joined the Kingdom in January.

“I spent five and half seasons at Sheffield Utd and I played with the U-23’s and got valuable experience over there," added the striker.

HISTORY MAKER: Leo Gaxha of Kerry FC reacts during the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match between Kerry and Cobh Ramblers at Mounthawk Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

"Obviously it did not work out the way I wanted but I am not going to just sit around and let that be my story.

"I decided to come back to Kerry after having conversations with Billy (Dennehy), I think that Kerry FC is heading in the right direction and it was the right place for me to be to re-boot my career so here I am now

"I have to say what I learned the most over there (England) was that football is the most ruthless business there is.

"I really did not get to grips with it. When you are doing not so well, people do not want to know about you and when you are doing well everyone wants to know about you. I think that is where I struggled at the start.

"I learned loads of stuff on the pitch but in general it’s just a ruthless business for a young kid as I was."

Off the field in Sheffield, the 20-year-old was helped by Republic of Ireland international John Egan, who of course also has strong ties to the Kingdom.

“I have spoken to John a few times since I came back and when I was over there he would take me under his wing whenever I trained with the first team," he continued.

"He would always give me good advice and obviously we had a chat before I came back and his advice was to go somewhere where you will enjoy your football and have potential to build on it.

"He is great guy and has helped me a lot while I was over there and I can’t thank John enough

"Obviously I would have liked to have played in the first team at Sheffield Utd and played in the Premier League but my career has taken a different path and I am at Kerry FC.

"It wasn’t tough mentally because I am looking forward to every game now and every training session and I suppose for the first time in a few years I am really enjoying my football.

"I am in a good place mentally, I feel positive and confident so yes I am only twenty so hopefully exciting times ahead. The dream will always be the dream, it will never die”

While Gaxha is looking to move on from his time in England, he is also hoping the racism he suffered previously is a thing of the past as he works towards a more positive future with his hometown club.

“It’s all in the past and I am not really focused on that," he insisted.

"Its four years ago and I am focused on my football. There are loads of people who support me here in Kerry and want me to do well.

"They are the only people that matter. They include all the supporters who travelled up to Bray and it was great to see after I scored walking back for the restart I saw George Dineen senior and junior in his wheelchair in the stand and to see to joy in their ways meant so much to me and the lads.

"So they are the people who really matter to me.”