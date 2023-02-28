'I’m a human being so I’m sure it did' - Ogbene finds net after transfer talk parked

The Corkman was on the scoresheet against Swansea on Monday night. 
'I’m a human being so I’m sure it did' - Ogbene finds net after transfer talk parked

Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene scores at the Swansea.com Stadium on Monday night. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 08:21
John Fallon

Chiedozie Ogbene admits transfer speculation contributed to his barren spell which he ended in style with a goal on Monday night.

Swansea City was one of the prominent clubs heavily linked with the Corkman in each of the last transfer windows but his equaliser against the Championship side pushed Rotherham United six points above the drop zone.

His close-range finish at the Liberty Stadium was the Ireland international’s eighth goal of the season but his first since early December.

Attention on his club future leading up to the January transfer window, and during it, weighed on his mind and contributed to a slew of substandard displays that put him in the firing line of fans.

Ogbene will be entitled to depart to one of his many suitors for free in the summer when his contract expires but regardless of what the future holds, he’s up he’s fully committed to helping promoted Rotherham United rid their reputation of being a yo-yo club.

Manager Matt Taylor concurs, magnifying the contribution the forward from Grange makes to his attacking plans, “Playing for this club means a lot to me and the gaffer sat me down to say I was trying too hard,” Ogbene told BBC after Monday’s 1-1 draw.

“You can do damage but he made it clear to play calm and free.

“That helped me massively because no matter how many games you have players can tense up.” 

On the transfer speculation being a burden, the ex-Cork City and Limerick FC striker confessed: “I would like to say it didn’t but I’m a human being so I’m sure it did.

“When you’re at home, not playing well, questioning yourself, the future uncertainty can play on your mind.

“I hadn’t played well for a couple of games but I’m hoping the performances show I really want to be here and care for the club.” 

Taylor, relieved to be clear of Mick McCarthy’s Blackpool, added: "Chiedoze has a huge responsibility for us; it was one of the few moments we got the ball in the box where we needed it.

"The point is another little boost for us. We need to keep going in the right direction but we are unbeaten in two and want to keep that going."

More in this section

Messi beats Mbappe to FIFA Best prize, Putellas claims women's award Messi beats Mbappe to FIFA Best prize, Putellas claims women's award
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Chelsea plan to stand by Graham Potter even if they lose to Leeds and Dortmund
Douglas Comm face Holy Rosary College for place in FAI Schools Senior National Cup final Douglas Comm face Holy Rosary College for place in FAI Schools Senior National Cup final
<p>SKIPPER: Manchester United's Harry Maguire lifts the trophy after the Carabao Cup Final.</p>

Harry Maguire vows to keep fighting for Manchester United starting spot

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd