'I’m a human being so I’m sure it did' - Ogbene finds net after transfer talk parked

Chiedozie Ogbene admits transfer speculation contributed to his barren spell which he ended in style with a goal on Monday night.

Swansea City was one of the prominent clubs heavily linked with the Corkman in each of the last transfer windows but his equaliser against the Championship side pushed Rotherham United six points above the drop zone.

His close-range finish at the Liberty Stadium was the Ireland international’s eighth goal of the season but his first since early December.

Attention on his club future leading up to the January transfer window, and during it, weighed on his mind and contributed to a slew of substandard displays that put him in the firing line of fans.

Ogbene will be entitled to depart to one of his many suitors for free in the summer when his contract expires but regardless of what the future holds, he’s up he’s fully committed to helping promoted Rotherham United rid their reputation of being a yo-yo club.

Manager Matt Taylor concurs, magnifying the contribution the forward from Grange makes to his attacking plans, “Playing for this club means a lot to me and the gaffer sat me down to say I was trying too hard,” Ogbene told BBC after Monday’s 1-1 draw.

“You can do damage but he made it clear to play calm and free.

“That helped me massively because no matter how many games you have players can tense up.”

On the transfer speculation being a burden, the ex-Cork City and Limerick FC striker confessed: “I would like to say it didn’t but I’m a human being so I’m sure it did.

“When you’re at home, not playing well, questioning yourself, the future uncertainty can play on your mind.

“I hadn’t played well for a couple of games but I’m hoping the performances show I really want to be here and care for the club.”

Taylor, relieved to be clear of Mick McCarthy’s Blackpool, added: "Chiedoze has a huge responsibility for us; it was one of the few moments we got the ball in the box where we needed it.

"The point is another little boost for us. We need to keep going in the right direction but we are unbeaten in two and want to keep that going."