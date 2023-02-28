Douglas Comm face Holy Rosary College for place in FAI Schools Senior National Cup final

It was only five days ago that Douglas Community School lifted FAI Schools Munster Senior Cup for the second time in three years.

But they haven't had much time to celebrate as this very Tuesday afternoon, they are back in action and they will be looking to book their place in the Dr. Tony O'Neill Senior National Cup final for the second time in three years.

The Cork school would etch their name on the famous trophy back in 2020 but not in the manner that they would have liked.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the showpiece occasion could not go ahead as planned so Douglas, who had A.C Milan defender Cathal Heffernan in their ranks at the time, would have to settle for sharing the silverware with their opponents.

Current manager Kevin Ronayne was also in charge of the senior team at the time and he is also eager to return to the final so they can win it the right way.

"Cathal would be playing in this team if he was here, he would be in leaving cert. But he was getting his priorities right because he was training with Zlatan (Ibrahimović) during the week. We were disappointed he didn't turn up for that final," joked Ronayne.

"There is a massive culture and tradition in this school and the players really buy into it. We have an illustrious history of school success when it comes to soccer and we want to add to it."

But Ronayne is fully aware that his squad face a tough task in this semi-final in the form of a talented Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew side.

FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior National Cup Semi-Finals (Under 19, Large Schools)

Douglas Community School vs Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew.

Fairview Rangers AFC, Limerick.

Kick-off: 1pm.

Wexford CBS / Coláiste na hInse vs Carndonagh / St. Aidan’s / St. Columba’s.

Venue TBC.

Thursday, March 2.

Kick-off: 1pm.