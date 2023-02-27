Shamrock Rovers to wear 'Love Rovers, Hate Racism' t-shirts ahead of Derry City match

League of Ireland Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers have come out strongly against the anti-immigration sentiment creeping into Irish society, stressing that all nationalities are welcome into their club family.

Construction work on their fourth and final stand, which will spike the Tallaght Stadium attendance above 10,000 in July, forced the Hoops to play their opening two league matches away but they’re at home to Derry City and Cork City on Friday and Monday respectively.

Against the backdrop of protests being held, particularly in Dublin, against the inflow and vetting of international migrants and tensions are high with Rovers condemning demonstrations against innocent people.

The squad – whose title-winning side included Viktor Serdeniuk, who fled Ukraine with his young family following the illegal invasion by Russia a year ago – will highlight their stance by donning specially designed garments before the much-anticipated visit of FAI Cup holders Derry City. The Candystripes are widely tipped to be primary rivals to prevent Rovers competing a four-in-a-row of crowns this year.

Their club statement reads: “As we look forward to the start of a new season, Shamrock Rovers F.C. reaffirms its commitment to creating an inclusive environment in Tallaght Stadium where all are welcome.

“For the past number of years, we have been proud to facilitate attendance by residents of local Direct Provision centres at our home fixtures and last year, we welcomed large numbers of Ukrainians to our games. Alongside our longstanding support of local schools and organisations, Shamrock Rovers will continue to offer an outlet to those arriving in our community seeking refuge.

“We are committed to the happy and peaceful integration of all those who make Tallaght their home and we believe that a shared passion for football can assist in that integration.

“Once through the turnstiles, we are all members of the Rovers family, united in support of the Hoops.

“For that reason, we condemn the recent intimidation and misinformation directed at innocent men, women and children living in centres across Dublin.

“We recognise that many people, including supporters of Shamrock Rovers, may be struggling with the cost of living and may be rightly frustrated with the ongoing crisis in housing.

“We should not allow this frustration and anger to be turned towards innocent people seeking safety in our community. Ultimately, this serves only those who look to promote anger, hatred and division for their own ends.

“At Shamrock Rovers, we offer warmth, friendship, community and inclusion to those seeking refuge here and we look forward to opening the doors of Tallaght Stadium to all sections of our local community for the 2023 season. Everybody is welcome!

“The men's first team will wear Love Rovers, Hate Racism t-shirts for the pre-match warm-up for the Derry game on Friday night.”