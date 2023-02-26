Casemiro delivers as Erik ten Hag's Man United claim Carabao Cup success 

Manchester United have won the Carabao Cup after defeating Newcastle United in the final 2-0 for their first trophy in six years.

First-half strikes from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford - via a deflection - were enough to secure Erik ten Hag’s men their first piece of silverware since the 2017 Europa League final.

In the rematch to the 1999 FA Cup final, Newcastle, backed by the deafening noise from the Geordie faithful, started the match the brighter of the two sides, but the opening exchanges led to little action at either goal.

Whilst the absence of goalkeeper Nick Pope through suspension was a huge blow for the Magpies, the return of influential midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from his own ban was welcome news to manager Eddie Howe.

After dominating most of the first half, the Magpies should have taken the lead with the first meaningful attempt at goal in the 31st minute.

Allan Saint-Maximin picked up a loose ball deep in the United penalty area and managed to glide past Diogo Dalot, but the Frenchman’s subsequent shot was no match for David De Gea’s strong left arm.

However, Newcastle were made to rue not taking advantage of their early dominance only two minutes later as United went in front. Luke Shaw’s pinpoint free-kick deep in the Newcastle half found Casemiro unmarked in the penalty area to head home, to the delight of the United fans inside Wembley Stadium.

Five minutes later Erik ten Hag’s men doubled their advantage. Brilliant work from Wout Weghorst allowed the Dutchman to release Marcus Rashford into the Newcastle penalty area, and via the deftest of deflections off Sven Botman, the Englishman’s left footed strike looped over stand-in goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Weghorst almost made sure of the result deep into first half stoppage time, but Karius was on hand to tip the forward’s powerful strike over the crossbar, as United cruised into the break ahead.

Eddie Howe’s men refused to bow out without a fight, and continued to take charge of proceedings in the second period, with first Raphael Varane then Lisandro Martinez denying Joelinton and Guimaraes with diving blocks in the 68th minute.

Substitute Jacob Murphy thought he had given Newcastle hope with two minutes remaining, but his long range strike flew narrowly wide of De Gea’s right-hand post.

United remained resilient and saw out the game to claim their first trophy of the season, with the Red Devils still in with a chance of claiming an unlikely quadruple. Newcastle’s wait for silverware continues for yet another year.

Man United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6, Shaw 7, Martinez 6, Varane 6, Dalot (Wan-Bissaka, HT) 5, Fred (Sabitzer, 69’) 6, Casemiro 7, Fernandes 7, Antony (Sancho, 82’) 6, Rashford (Maguire, 88’) 8, Weghorst (McTominay, 69’) 7.

Subs not used: Heaton, Malacia, Lindelof, Garnacho.

Newcastle United (4-3-3): Karius 5, Trippier 6, Botman 5, Schar 6, Burn 6, Longstaff (Isak, HT) 5, Guimaraes (Willock, 78’) 7, Joelinton 7, Almiron (Anderson, 90’) 6, Saint-Maximin (Murphy, 78’) 6, Wilson (Ritchie, 90’) 5.

Subs not used: Gillespie, Targett, Manquillo, Lascelles.

MOTM: Marcus Rashford.

Referee: David Coote - 5