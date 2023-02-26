Van Dijk: 'Spoiled' Pool stars must fight for Champions League

Premier League: Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool 0

VIRGIL van Dijk did his best to search for positives in a dreary frost-bitten goalless draw at Crystal Palace, yet the inescapable conclusion from the Liverpool defender’s honesty was that here was another result that had gone awry.

Jurgen Klopp had won on his eight previous visits to Selhurst Park, so even a clean sheet following the 5-2 mauling by Real Madrid represented the scantest of consolations.

Having missed time recently with a hamstring injury, van Dijk, and Joel Matip, limited Palace to a solitary Jean-Philippe Mateta shot that struck the Liverpool crossbar, but that still wasn’t enough to convince the Holland international that it had been a good night.

Van Dijk said: “It’s always been proven a tough place to come and it’s been a bumpy season so far, so to keep a clean sheet away from home is a very positive thing, but I think we should win here.

“We came to win because we want to qualify for the Champions League and we didn’t do it. We can be happy with a clean sheet but that’s about it.

“I’m thinking about the football club and I want to win. I want to qualify for the Champions League because I want to play in the Champions League and this football club belongs in the Champions League, so that’s my main focus at the moment.

“Yes, we can still get into the Champions League because we are good enough and because there are enough games. But we need to step up. We need to get results.

“Today was an important game. We didn’t lose so that’s a positive but it’s a game that we wanted to win very much, especially with the game in midweek that we wanted to bounce back from.”

Apart from Mateta’s spurned opportunity, Liverpool never looked like losing at Selhurst Park. Trouble was, they rarely looked like winning.

Diogo Jota headed against the post from an unnecessarily tight angle in the first half having waited too long to meet a Matip cross, while Mohamed Salah curled a shot onto the bar early in the second half.

The moment that summed up Liverpool’s current plight came just before the half-hour when Jordan Henderson moved out of the Palace wall to give Trent Alexander-Arnold space to find the top corner from a free-kick. Instead, the Liverpool captain moved directly into the line of Alexander-Arnold's shot that was going in and it cannoned off his head.

Van Dijk admitted that the frustrations are mounting up in the Liverpool dressing room.

He added: “It’s not easy to cope emotionally with poor results. It’s pretty obvious if you watch our games that everyone is trying their best.

“As football players and as a football club you can always have a difficult situation and you shouldn’t forget that. It’s how you deal with the situation.

“We were spoiled with the last four or five years and winning all the trophies that were available. We had a season last year that we were competing for all the trophies until the last day so to have then this bumpy season so far is obviously a big shock to everyone, especially to people around Liverpool and connected to the club. For us as well.

“The only way to get over this is to fight together, need each other and that’s what it’s all about. Everyone was there when we won and everyone needs to be there now when we need everyone as well.

“The only way to get over this and try to get into the Champions League is to focus and be positive and enjoy also being out there. It’s a privilege to be out there. That’s what we have to realise. We have to be positive and brave and enjoy the fight and also the opportunity we still have.” While Liverpool look upwards, Palace are peering downwards towards a relegation fight that is creeping up to meet them.

They still have a six-point buffer over the current bottom three, but March brings trips to Aston Villa, Brighton and Arsenal, while their only home fixture in the month is against Manchester City.

Against Liverpool, only Michael Olise appeared capable of creative inspiration, yet his speed of thought often seemed too quick for his teammates.

Palace manager Patrick Vieria said: “He was really important for us when in possession and created opportunities and chances for us. That was one of his most complete games, even defensively.”

Palace will need more than Olise to navigate the next month. At least Wilfried Zaha appears close to a return from a hamstring injury.

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-2-3-1): Guaita 6; Clyne 6, Andersen 6, Guehi 6, Mitchell 7; Doucoure 6, Lokonga 7; Olise 9, Ayew 5, Schlupp 8 (Eze 71, 6); Mateta 5 (Edouard 71, 6)

Subs not used: Whitworth, Ward, Richards, Ahamada, McArthur, Milivojevic, Hughes, Eze, Edouard

LIVERPOOL (4-4-2): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 5 (Fabinho 71, 6), Matip 6, van Dijk 6, Robertson 7; Keita 5 (Elliott 46, 7), Henderson 6, Gakpo 8 (Bajcetic 85, 6), Milner 6; Salah 6, Jota 5 (Firmino 71, 6)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Williams, Tsimikas, Jones, Carvalho

Referee: Darren England