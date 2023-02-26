Damien Duff focused on pitch battles as Shels seek investment

The Reds lost in Inchicore on Friday night.
Shelbourne manager Damien Duff after the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match against St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park. Picture: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 10:15
John Fallon

Damien Duff won't count on any injection to bolster his Shelbourne squad unless the sought investment is secured.

His Shelbourne employers have for the past year been scanning the market for new stakeholders, with Southampton’s owners Sport Republic closest so far.

Although they backed away in December after deeming the injection too sizeable for the squad and facilities to reach best-in-class, chairman Andrew Doyle has continued talks with prospective moneymen.

Turkish billionaire Acun Ilicali is the latest interested party, bringing Dundalk to the brink of acting as a feeder club to his Hull City mothership, but Shels were the source of their eyes when Ilicali and his colleagues turned up to Richmond Park on Friday for a peek at their team in action against St Patrick’s Athletic, Shels were unfortunate to concede the winner to a typically proficient striker inside the box by Eoin Doyle but Duff isn’t of a mind to start shelling out for reinforcements.

“I am not interested in anything that goes on upstairs,” he said after admitting the Sport Republic approach would have multiplied his budget four times.

“I am very respectful; Shels been amazing with me, given me an amazing opportunity.

“I just love being on the pitch. I am more than happy with budgets, squads, everything.

“I thought we were the better team over the course of the game.

“Whoever Andrew was sat with, the only person I saw up there was Brian Kerr and he'll be happy tonight, so good luck to him.”

