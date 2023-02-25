Palace and Liverpool play out stalemate lacking in quality

Crystal Palace 0

Liverpool 0

IF ever there was an argument against Saturday evening matches in the Premier League, this fractious, bitty encounter between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park provided it.

The woodwork was struck three times, but the unpalatable truth is that neither side displayed the quality to deserve all three points.

Ironically, both will be satisfied with the outcome. For Palace, the point keeps them at arm’s length from the relegation battle that is raging beneath them in the table.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be equally pleased that a week that featured the tumultuous Champions League defeat by Real Madrid ended with the security of a clean sheet and maintained his side’s recent revival in the Premier League.

After Mohamed Salah dragged his shot wide of the near post following a driving run from Cody Gakpo, Liverpool’s hesitancy in defence resurfaced.

An injudicious ball out of his area by Alisson played the visitors into trouble. As one false pass spawned another, Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced into a hurried pass which presented Jean-Philippe Matete with the chance to race towards Alisson. The Liverpool keeper atoned for his error by blocking the striker’s shot At the other end, an Andrew Robertson cross was half cleared to Diogo Jota whose thigh-high shot was held over his head by Vicente Guaita Both sides might have scored from free-kicks. Joel Matip lofted a 22nd-minute cross towards the far post only for Jota to step outside the line of the far post and head the ball into it.

Two minutes later, the outstanding Michael Olise swung over a free-kick from which Marc Guehi guided a free header wastefully wide of the post.

Another Liverpool free-kick summed up the visitors’ current lack of clarity when Jordan Henderson moved out of the Palace wall in an attempt to create space for Alexander-Arnold only to then get his head in the way of the full-back’s goal-bound shot.

Alexander-Arnold was caught out again three minutes before half-time. Trying to shield the ball from Schlupp, he allowed the Palace midfielder to nip in front of him and square for Mateta who swept his shot against the crossbar.

The second half was largely a non-event after Salah laconically struck a 49th-minute shot which rebounded off the Palace bar.

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1) Guaita 6; Clyne 6, Andersen 6, Guehi 6, Mitchell 7; Doucoure 6, Lokonga 7; Olise 9, Ayew 5, Schlupp 8 (Eze 71, 6); Mateta 5 (Edouard 71, 6) Subs not used: Whitworth, Ward, Richards, Ahamada, McArthur, Milivojevic, Hughes, Eze, Edouard

Liverpool (4-4-2) Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 5 (Fabinho 71, 6), Matip 6, van Dijk 6, Robertson 7; Keita 5 (Elliott 46, 7), Henderson 6, Gakpo 8 (Bajcetic 85, 6), Milner 6; Salah 6, Jota 5 (Firmino 71, 6) Subs not used: Kelleher, Williams, Tsimikas, Jones, Carvalho,

Referee: Darren England