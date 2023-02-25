Martinelli on the mark as Gunners stay on track

LEICESTER CITY 0

ARSENAL 1

GABRIEL MARTINELLI scored his ninth goal of the season to cement Arsenal's place at the top of the Premier League table.

The Brazil international was restored to the starting line-up after being rested for last weekend's win at Aston Villa. And he repaid the faith shown buy manager Mikel Arteta with a crucial second-half strike.

Arteta made the surprise selection decision of dropping striker Eddie Nketiah and starting with winger Leandro Trossard as the focal point of his attack. Martinelli played out wide on the left.

It worked a treat as they restricted Leicester to only one shot all match and not a single effort on target.

Midfielder Martin Odegaard who was the first to go for goal as Arsenal started well and he lifted a volley over the bar with only a minute gone.

Captain Odegaard displayed his human qualities before the match when he handed the skipper's armband to Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko.

A club spokesperson confirmed: “Alex Zinchenko is our captain today, as a mark of respect and love on the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine.”

Trossard appeared to justify Arteta's faith in his goalscoring abilities when he fired a 29th minute shot into the roof of Danny Ward's net. Replays showed Arsenal defender Ben White fouling the Leicester keeper, however, and VAR disallowed the wonder strike.

Leicester then had a Kelechi Iheanacho effort ruled out for offside and Bukayo Saka had a strong penalty appeal denied when he appeared to be dragged won by Wout Faes.

The events energised Leicester and their supporters with the home side looking a much more likely threat as half-time approached. Arsenal's frustration was betrayed by Martinelli when he was booked for an unnecessary foul on Tete.

The Brazil forward more than made amends when he shot Arsenal into the lead just moments into the second half.

He was played in by a sublime Trossard pass and scored with a sliding right foot shot just as he was losing balance in the process of shooting.

He looked to have made a second for when he played in Saka for a close range finish, but VAR called the tightest of offside decisions.

Leicester City: Ward 6, Castagne 5 (Pereira 85), Souttar 6, Faes 5, Kristiansen 6, Dewsbury-Hall 5, Ndidi 5 (Soumare 78), Tete 6 (Tielemens 62), Praet 5 (Daka 78), Barnes 6, Iheanacho 6 (Vardy 62). Subs: Iversen, Amartey, Mendy, Thomas.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 7, White 6, Gabriel 7, Zinchenko 8 (Tomiyasu 90), Odegaard 7 (Partey 84), Jorginho 7, Xhaka 7, Saka 7, Martinelli 7, Trossard 7 (Nketiah 69). Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Holding, Vieira.

Ref: Craig Pawson 5